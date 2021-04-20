Cornyn, Abrams spar over race and Georgia’s voting law

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on voting rights, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, questioned Georgia activist Stacey Abrams about her state's controversial new election law.

Recommended Stories

  • Abrams says GA voting law targets minorities

    "I think there are components of it that are indeed racist, because they use racial animus as a means of targeting the behaviors of certain voters to eliminate or to limit their participation elections," Abrams said at a Tuesday Senate hearing titled, "Jim Crow 2021: The Latest Assault on the Right to Vote."Abrams, the former Democratic minority leader in Georgia's state assembly, is one of the highest-profile advocates for voting rights in the United States.Following her failed bid for state governor in 2018, she lead an effort register thousands of African-American voters in Georgia and is credited with playing a role in Democrats flipping that state in the 2020 presidential race and winning two U.S. Senate contests.She's emerged as a leading critic of a new law passed by Republican legislators in Georgia that restricts absentee voting and criminalized handing food and water to voters waiting in line to cast ballots."You believe that the Georgia legislature made deliberate attempts to suppress the minority vote?" asked Republican Senator John Cornyn."Yes," Abrams responded. Cornyn pressed her over Georgia's law, pointing out that other states in the Democratic-leaning Northeast had even more limits on absentee ballots.Abrams said national reforms were needed, but that restrictions weren't by their nature racist unless they were tailored to limit racial groups' voting behaviors."Those laws that were changed in 2021, in response to an increased use by people of color, laws that were put in place by Republicans 15 years ago, and they were perfectly satisfied with the utility of those laws until they were used successfully by people of color," Abrams said."The intent matters, and the intent behind these laws matter in the state of Georgia."

  • Stacey Abrams Admits Kemp Won 2018 Election ‘Under the Rules That Were in Place’

    Democrat Stacey Abrams, who ran an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor in 2018, refused to say whether she still believes that election was stolen during a pointed exchange with Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) on Tuesday. During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Jim Crow 2021: The Latest Assault on the Right to Vote,” Cruz noted that Abrams had still refused to concede that she lost the race for governor two years ago. He quoted her as having said she does “not concede that the process was proper” and that “they stole it from the voters of Georgia.” “Yes or no, today, do you still maintain that the 2018 Georgia election was stolen?” Cruz asked. “As I have always said, I acknowledged at the very beginning that Brian Kemp won under the rules that were in place,” Abrams responded. “What I object to are rules that permitted thousands of Georgia voters to be denied their participation in this election and had their votes cast out.” She said she would “continue to disagree with the system until it is fixed” and argued that the “marked progress” that had been made since that election has been “undone” by the state’s new voting law, which was largely the subject of the committee’s hearing on Tuesday. Cruz asked his question again, pressing Abrams for a yes or no response on whether she still believes the election was stolen, as she has said in the past. “My full language was that it was stolen from the voters of Georgia,” she said. “We do not know what they would have done because not every eligible Georgian was permitted to participate fully in the election.” Cruz then noted that Abrams had told the New York Times that her loss was “fully attributable to voter suppression” and asked if she was aware of how the percentage of African American Georgians who are registered to vote and who turned out to vote compares with the national average. “It is higher than the national average because Georgia is one of the largest states with an African American population,” she said. “But that’s not tied to the size of the population,” Cruz said, before noting that the percentage of black Georgians who were registered to vote in 2018 was 64.7 percent, which sits just above the national average of 60.2 percent. “The percentage of Georgians who voted in 2018 in the election you claim was stolen from you was 56.3 percent,” Cruz added. “That’s higher than the national average of 48 percent.” The Texas Republican also noted that African Americans had the highest registration percentage and highest turnout percentage of any demographic group in Georgia. Kemp, a Republican, defeated Abrams in 2018 by nearly 55,000 votes. In her concession speech, Abrams said the outcome was the result of voter suppression. “I acknowledge that former Secretary of State Brian Kemp will be certified as the victor in the 2018 gubernatorial election,” Abrams said at the time, according to NPR. “But to watch an elected official who claims to represent the people in this state baldly pin his hopes for election on suppression of the people’s democratic right to vote has been truly appalling.” In the time since, she has been on a warpath against alleged voter suppression in the battleground state. Abrams and her two organizations, Fair Fight and the New Georgia Project, registered more than 800,000 new voters ahead of the 2020 election. Many have credited her with helping President Biden narrowly win the state in November.

  • 'A wave of ill-founded laws': Sen. Leahy decries Republican voting measures

    "As we watch, almost daily, states unleash a wave of ill-founded laws that restrict the precious right to vote - not protect it, but restrict it! - the oversight role of the federal government envisioned by the 1965 Voting Rights Act is more urgently needed than ever," Leahy said.The Vermont Democrat spoke at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee, entitled "Jim Crow 2021: The Latest Assault on the Right to Vote," focused on efforts by Republicans in Georgia and elsewhere to implement new voting laws that critics say will limit voting access by African-Americans and other minorities that lean Democratic.Leahy said ensuring the right to vote should be a bipartisan effort to protect American democracy, and urged his colleagues to unite behind a federal bill expanding voting access.

  • Sen. Grassley: Business pressure over GA voting law 'economic terrorism'

    "When partisans and companies collude to ruin the livelihoods of their opponents, there's a term for that. It's economic terrorism," Grassley said.The ranking Republican spoke at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee entitled "Jim Crow 2021: The Latest Assault on the Right to Vote." The panel focused on efforts by Republicans in Georgia and elsewhere to implement new voting laws that critics say will limit voting access by African-Americans and other minorities that lead Democratic.Several large businesses, including Delta and Coca-Cola, criticized the law. Major League Baseball moved it's All-Star Game out of Atlanta in protest.Republicans have complained that businesses should not meddle in state legislative matters."When you make political comments, and it's hurts people's pocketbooks, it ought to be something that everybody would be offended by," Grassley said.

  • Republicans go after Stacey Abrams at Senate hearing on voting rights

    Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee took aim at former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams on Tuesday during a hearing on voting rights.

  • Sen. Durban: Republicans alarmed that 'too many voters are showing up'

    "The problem is obvious," Durbin said. "Too many people are showing up."The Delaware Democrat chaired a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday titled, "Jim Crow 2021: The Latest Assault on the Right to Vote," focused on efforts by Republicans in Georgia and elsewhere to implement new voting laws that critics say will limit voting access by African-Americans and other minorities that lead Democratic.Georgia's new law imposed tougher requirements for absentee ballots and made it illegal for members of the public to offer food and water to voters in line."Among Georgia voters who returned absentee ballots, we get an answer to our question," Durbin said in his opening remarks. "Sixty-five percent of those who returned absentee ballots voted for [Democratic] President Biden. Thirty-five percent for [Republican] Donald Trump."

  • Opinion: Republicans are overreacting to Maxine Waters' Chauvin comments

    She should have watched her words, but Rep. Kevin McCarthy's threat of a censure is silly.

  • John Cornyn Says He Doesn't Think Biden Is Mentally Unfit; He Was Just Quoting An Article

    "There's a lot of confusion in the Twitterverse about that," the Texas senator confessed.

  • Georgia Faith Leaders to Call for Boycott of Home Depot over Voting Law

    A group of black faith leaders representing more than 1,000 churches in Georgia will call for a boycott of Home Depot over the hardware store’s silence on the state’s new voting law. “We don’t believe this is simply a political matter,” Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, who is leading the effort, told the New York Times. “This is a matter that deals with securing the future of this democracy, and the greatest right in this democracy is the right to vote.” Jackson, who oversees all 534 African Methodist Episcopal churches in Georgia, said Home Depot “demonstrated an indifference, a lack of response to the call, not only from clergy, but a call from other groups to speak out in opposition to this legislation.” While Democrats have been critical of the new law, claiming that it makes it more difficult for individuals, particularly black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to vote, some opponents, including Stacey Abrams, have begged people not to boycott the state in response. “Black, Latino, AAPI and Native American voters that are the most suppressed over [the new law] are the most likely to be hurt by potential boycotts of Georgia. To our friends, please do not boycott us. To my fellow Georgians, stay and fight, stay and vote,” Abrams said earlier this month. Aunna Dennis, the executive director of the Georgia chapter of Common Cause, spoke out against the call to boycott Home Depot. “I can’t fully support a boycott within Georgia,” Dennis said. “The boycott hurts the working-class person. But corporations do need to be held accountable on where they put their dollars.” However, the coalition of faith leaders see the boycott as a “necessary evil.” “It is unfortunate for those who will be impacted by this, but how many more million will be impacted if they don’t have the right to vote?” said Jamal H. Bryant, the senior pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Ga. “And so in weighing it out, we understand, tongue in cheek, that this is a necessary evil,” Bryant said. “But it has to happen in order for the good to happen.” The group also noted that boycotts had been used in the civil rights movement and suggested their call to action was a “warning shot” for other state legislatures. “This is not just a Georgia issue; we’re talking about democracy in America that is under threat,” said Reverend Timothy McDonald III, the pastor of the First Iconium Baptist Church in Atlanta. “We’ve got to use whatever leverage and power, spiritual fortitude that we have, including our dollars, to help people to understand that this is a national campaign.” Proponents of the law deny accusations that it aims to suppress votes, pointing out that the legislation does not place new limits on voting hours and makes the state’s elections more secure without restricting voter access. They have argued that the law has been misrepresented. Home Depot is headquartered in the Peach State, where it is also one of the largest employers. Other major Georgia corporations, including Coca-Cola and Delta, have spoken out against the new law, while Home Depot has not. The company’s only comment on this issue came earlier this month: “the most appropriate approach for us to take is to continue to underscore our belief that all elections should be accessible, fair and secure. Jackson said that the faith leaders are calling on Home Depot to speak out and back litigation against the Georgia law, to publicly oppose similar bills in other states and to offer support for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act in Congress.

  • Russia detains Navalny allies on eve of planned mass protests

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian police detained allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday and raided two of his regional offices, his supporters said, a day before they planned to stage mass protests over his ailing health. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's staunchest critic, declared a hunger strike on March 31 to demand access to better medical care.

  • Radical Islamist party frees 11 Pakistani police hostages

    An outlawed Pakistani Islamist political group freed 11 police a day after taking them hostage in the eastern city of Lahore amid violent clashes with security forces, the country’s interior minister said Monday. Supporters of the hard-line Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan party attacked a police station near their rallying point Sunday and took the police officers hostage.

  • Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers clawing back Foxconn state tax breaks

    Evers predecessor Scott Walker, joined by former president Donald Trump, had characterized the now dramatically scaled-down Foxconn plant near Illinois border as economically transformative.

  • OAN Producer Fired for Criticizing Accuracy of Network’s Coverage Since Capitol Riot

    One America News Network producer Marty Golingan was fired after speaking to The New York Times for a piece that ran over the weekend and criticized his employer. He confirmed the news on Twitter, retweeting a Times journalist who reported his firing. A representative for OAN did not immediately return a request from comment on Golingan’s employment. Also Read: OANN Blasts YouTube Suspension: 'Arbitrary Rules Infringe Upon First Amendment Rights' In a Times piece from the weekend that looked at the cable network’s rightward turn and its role in shaping and echoing conservative talking points before and after the Capitol riot in January, Golingan took a harsh stance against the channel. He said that the network became more hardline and conservative throughout his employment, though it had seemed neutral and “scrappy” when he started there. His LinkedIn says he started at OAN in 2016, the same year OAN started gaining notoriety for broadcasting then-candidate Donald Trump’s presidential campaign rallies in full. OAN’s coverage points hewed ever closer to the topics favored by Trump and his supporters, according to the Times report. Inevitably, when Trump began baselessly insisting that the 2020 election had been somehow stolen from him by President Joe Biden, OAN began focusing coverage on those claims, as well. “The majority of people did not believe the voter fraud claims being run on the air,” said Golingan of his colleagues. While watching footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, during which Trump supporters stormed the nation’s capitol in a siege that left five dead, Golingan noticed a flag bearing his network’s logo. “I was like, OK, that’s not good,” the producer told the Times. “That’s what happens when people listen to us.” Read original story OAN Producer Fired for Criticizing Accuracy of Network’s Coverage Since Capitol Riot At TheWrap

  • Nvidia’s Acquisition of Arm in Jeopardy

    Welcome to the Capital Note, a newsletter about business, finance, and economics. On the menu today: the U.K. announces a national-security review of Arms Holdings acquisition, Taiwan’s exports balloon thanks to semiconductor shortage, a hedge-fund behemoth warns of a SPAC bubble, and Biden’s $50 billion semiconductor subsidy. To sign up for the Capital Note, follow this link. Arms Sales The ongoing semiconductor shortage has put the strategic importance of computer chips front and center in international politics. The Biden administration allocated $50 billion of its infrastructure proposal to domestic chip manufacturing, shortly after Intel announced plans to build two new fabricating plants in Arizona. Meanwhile, China has spent the past year beefing up its manufacturing capabilities after the U.S. placed export controls on both semiconductor foundries and companies dependent on foreign chips. In the latest show of the geopolitical significance of semiconductors, yesterday the U.K. government initiated a national-security review of Nvidia’s $40 billion acquisition of British chip designer Arm Holdings. When the deal was announced last November, regulators raised concerns about Nvidia’s ability to restrict Arm’s chip designs from smartphone producers such as Apple and Samsung. Arm is unique in that it licenses designs and software to all customers, be they semiconductor companies or mobile-phone makers. Arm has been termed the “Switzerland of semiconductors” because it provides an open platform that does not compete directly with its customers. Nvidia, on the other hand, runs datacenters that compete with some of the software offerings of Big Tech firms such as Microsoft and Amazon. In February, Google, Microsoft, and Qualcomm publicly protested the acquisition, which would combine the world’s dominant mobile-chip designer with the world’s dominant graphics-chip designer. Now, the global economic disruption from a shortage of semiconductors has added national-security concerns to economic concerns. While the chip shortage is a consequence of production constraints at foundries — and therefore does not directly involve design-only firms such as Arm — it highlights the increasing dependence of the global economy on computing power. With capital-intensive research and manufacturing processes, companies cannot easily switch semiconductor suppliers. Nor is it feasible to purchase too far ahead of time due to the pace of technological change in the industry. While the current chip shortage is mostly limited to low-tech chips, it underscores the key role of semiconductors in global supply chains. Companies like Nvidia and Arm, which offer differentiated, high-end chips, could theoretically cut off tech businesses from irreplaceable inputs. As international competition in 5G communications and complex artificial intelligence grows more intense, chip companies are becoming geopolitical assets. As Arm co-founder Hermann Hauser wrote in a letter to the Financial Times when the acquisition was announced: It will make Arm a division of an American company to which the US Cfius regulations apply. This means that the American president can decide which companies Arm is allowed to sell to worldwide. This raises the vital issue of technology sovereignty which the UK and Europe have suffered from for many years. “This has become the new colonialism,” Hauser added recently. “If you have sovereignty, you can independently run your economy without running to another country for semiconductors.” It remains to be seen whether the U.K. will block the deal, but there’s no question that governments around the world will be wary of relying on global competitors for chip R&D or fabrication. Around the Web Chip shortage fuels record exports for Taiwan Global demand for semiconductors, fueled by 5G and high-performance computing, showed little sign of easing off as Taiwan’s searing pace of export orders continued for a fifth straight month. Export orders grew 33.3% to $53.7 billion in March, Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Tuesday. Economists had forecast an increase of 34.9% in a Bloomberg survey. The data for March set a record high for the month. . . . Officials see the strong growth continuing for a sixth month, with the ministry predicting orders will increase by between 29.8% and 33.7% in April. Marshall Wace, one of the hedge-fund industry’s largest SPAC investors, is sounding the alarms The life cycle of SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, is riddled with “perverse incentives” for investors, sponsors and the companies using the shortcut route to come to market, Paul Marshall, co-founder of the investment firm, told his investors in a newsletter. SPACs have delivered “awful returns” and most recent issuances will be no different, he said. “The SPAC phenomenon will end badly and leave many casualties,” Marshall said, while disclosing that the firm has more than $1 billion of gross exposure to SPACs in its flagship $21 billion Eureka hedge fund. A bidding war for railroad operator Kansas City Southern Canadian National Railway Co. made a roughly $30 billion topping bid for Kansas City Southern, likely kicking off a bidding war for a railroad operator that has already agreed to a sale to another Canadian rival. Canadian National offered $325 for each Kansas City Southern, including $200 a share in cash and 1.059 Canadian National shares. The offer represents a 21% premium to Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.’s agreement to pay $275 a share including $90 in cash for Kansas City Southern, a roughly $25 billion deal reached last month. Random Walk The American Enterprise Institute’s Derek Scissors has some advice for the Biden administration’s attempt to strengthen domestic chip manufacturing: As a good start, eliminate the possibility of taxpayers being conned. There’s no requirement to take this money. If a firm accepts it, it can’t then expand overseas semiconductor output in any way competing with US operations. During last year’s process, well-intentioned members of Congress insisted government shouldn’t tell companies what to do. Exactly right, until government hands out $50 billion. The money is to boost production here. Don’t like strings? Walking away is free. Scissors points out that $50 billion allocated domestically could flow to international competitors down the supply chain. If a domestic fab uses international inputs, a good chunk of any subsidy would go overseas. How to deal with supply-chain issues? There’s again an easy and a hard part. Easy: China shouldn’t be allowed to participate in any meaningful way in supply chains connected to the semiconductor subsidies. This includes helping make equipment then used in the chains or supplying materials chain participants need. The Biden administration can’t constantly justify industrial policy as helping us compete with China, then be casual about whether the spending ends up benefiting the PRC. That supply chains are complicated is illustrated in this case by Taiwan. With companies like ASE and MediaTek, Taiwan is vital to chip chains. While Taiwan works hard to be a reliable American partner, its largest semiconductor firm, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC), sees over 17 percent of sales from mainland China. TSMC and Taiwan as a whole can be coerced commercially and even militarily by Beijing. The US should be creating genuinely independent supply. — D.T. To sign up for the Capital Note, follow this link.

  • Rewilding row after National Trust ploughs over 'irreplaceable' waxcap fungi

    The National Trust's attempt to rewild a meadow in Cumbria has backfired after ploughing destroyed "irreplaceable" waxcap mushrooms. Botanists accused the charity of "cowboy conservation" after the grassland near Cockermouth in the north west of the Lake District was ploughed over in an attempt to create a wildflower meadow. Waxcaps are brightly-coloured mushrooms which grow on undisturbed ground, but they are increasingly under threat from intensive farming. Rob Dixon, a botanist and conservation ecologist, who first noticed the incident and had spotted the fungi there in the autumn, said he had reported it to Natural England as a possible breach of regulations limiting changes to rural land. "There's so much guidance out there about meadow restoration and grassland restoration, and this just flies in the face of all of it," he said. "The only term I can come up with that's adequate is a sort of cowboy conservation. Obviously no clue about what they're doing whatsoever." On Twitter the National Trust's North Lakes ranger team defended the change, stating that the soil had "low nutrient value". "It is part of a planned work to create ~3 acres of hay meadow, providing a rich and varied habitat for hundreds of species," the tweet said. Waxcap mushrooms only grow on grasslands that have been left undisturbed for long periods, making them an indicator of ancient, nutrient-poor land that has not been used for farming. Adding nutrients to soil in the form of fertiliser is often done by farmers looking to use it for crops, but nutrient-poor land is ecologically valuable because of the native plants and fungi it can support. Once ploughed away the fungi is unlikely to recover, experts said.

  • Northern Minnesota community cut off by Canadian border restrictions faces another month of 'crisis'

    On Tuesday, Canada extended its border restrictions until May 21, according to Public Safety Minister Bill Blair. Only essential travel will be permitted across Canada's border with the U.S., reports Reuters, continuing restrictions that have been in place since March 2020. Canadian border restrictions have proven disastrous for residents of Minnesota's Northwest Angle, a geographical oddity surrounded on three sides by Canada, with a body of water on the fourth side. The Angle's only connection to land is its border with Canada's Manitoba province, but due to a surveyor's error, it's considered the northernmost part of Minnesota. As Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) explained in a Star Tribune op-ed, border restrictions have cut the 120-odd residents off from friends and family in the U.S. hoping to visit by road, devastated the local fishing lodges and other tourist attractions, and made it nearly impossible for residents to buy groceries or receive medical care without risking being stranded away from their homes. Residents have pleaded with Canadian officials to open the 80-kilometer passage in Manitoba to allow tourists into the Angle, reports CBC News. Tourism has been deemed non-essential in Canada's border restrictions, but in the tourism-based economy of the Northwest Angle, it's about as essential as it gets. Beyond business concerns, residents report being separated from their families while waiting days for negative results from molecular COVID-19 tests. "With the eyes of the national media focused on the chaos at America's southern border, few have any idea this problem exists," writes Fischbach. "But the northern border is in crisis, too." More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

  • Hybrid leader Toyota turns on electrics

    Toyota, which pioneered hybrid cars, unveiled Monday plans for its first global line-up of battery electric vehicles as other carmakers have pulled ahead in electrification.

  • Islamists call halt to Pakistan protest after government allows vote on French envoy

    A banned Pakistani Islamist group called an end to violent nationwide anti-France protests on Tuesday, after the government called a parliamentary vote on whether to expel the French ambassador and said it would halt criminal cases against the group's members. Pakistan arrested the leader of the group Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) on April 12 and banned the group last week after its members blocked main highways, railways and access routes to major cities, assaulting police and burning public property. The group has demanded that Pakistan expel the French ambassador in retaliation for the publication in France of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed.

  • UEFA lead backlash against Super League, UK government vows to step in

    European soccer's governing body UEFA led a backlash against plans for a breakaway Super League on Monday, saying associated players and clubs could be banned from its competitions - including three of this season's Champions League semi-finalists. Addressing an emergency meeting the day after 12 of Europe's top clubs announced the new league, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin described the Super League plan as a "spit in the face" of all football lovers. Three of the 12 clubs in the new league - Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea - could be withdrawn from this season's Champions League semi-finals, UEFA executive committee member Jesper Moller told Danish broadcaster DR.

  • Iran says it only enriched its uranium to 60% as a show of strength, and can revert to nuclear-deal levels if the US lifts sanctions

    Iran said it wanted to show its strength after an attack on its Natanz nuclear plant earlier this month, which it blames Israel for.