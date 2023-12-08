Cornyn to attend PSP 5th anniversary celebration

Dec. 7—WASHINGTON U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, will attend the Permian Strategic Partnership 5th anniversary celebration Friday and join a roundtable with PSP members to get an update on the group's five priority issue areas, including education, road safety, healthcare, housing, and workforce development.

The event will start at 11:30 a.m. at the Saulsbury Campus Center at Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd.

Cornyn will also participate in a fireside chat with Texas Department of Transportation Chairman Bruce Bugg and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Don Evans.

The Permian Strategic Partnership is a coalition of energy companies, higher education institutions, and community leaders whose mission is to strengthen the quality of life for West Texans.

Also expected are Tracee Bentley, President/CEO, Permian Strategic Partnership; Gregory Williams, President, Odessa College; Mark Berg, Executive VP Operations, Pioneer Natural Resources; Travis Stice, CEO, Diamondback Energy; Clay Bretches, Executive VP Operations, Apache; Danny Holderman, Sr. VP of Operations, Western Midstream Partners; Brendan McCracken, President/CEO, Ovintiv.