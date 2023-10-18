Cornyn: Midland-Odessa to Receive $144K to Support Law Enforcement

Oct. 18—WASHINGTON U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced today that the cities of Midland and Odessa were awarded federal grants totaling $144,247 from the U.S. Department of Justice through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (Byrne JAG) Program to improve law enforcement equipment and technology. Sen. Cornyn has long supported this grant program and has urged the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies to fully fund it during the appropriations process.

"The Byrne JAG Program is the primary federal source of criminal justice funding for state and local governments and helps law enforcement agencies make Texas communities safer," said Sen. Cornyn in a press release. "This funding will empower law enforcement to target public safety needs specific to their communities, address criminal threats, and reduce crime rates in cities like Midland and Odessa."

The City of Odessa will receive $91,561 while the City of Midland will receive $52,686.