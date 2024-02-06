Cornyn: Odessa Links to receive $300K to reduce homelessness

Feb. 5—SAN ANTONIO U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after Odessa Links, a local nonprofit organization, was awarded a federal grant of $305,004 through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Continuum of Care Program to provide housing assistance and support services for individuals, families, minors, and domestic violence survivors experiencing homelessness:

"Homelessness in Texas is on the rise, and higher costs on everything from rent to utilities to groceries have made it even harder for these individuals to get back on their feet," said Sen. Cornyn. "This funding will give those on the front lines of this crisis in Odessa the tools to help Texans secure permanent housing and achieve their long-term goals."