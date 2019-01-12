Coromandel International Limited (NSE:COROMANDEL) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we’ll look at Coromandel International Limited (NSE:COROMANDEL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Coromandel International:

0.39 = ₹12b ÷ (₹100b – ₹66b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Coromandel International has an ROCE of 39%.

Does Coromandel International Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Coromandel International’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 17% average in the Chemicals industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Coromandel International’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.





When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Coromandel International’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Coromandel International has total liabilities of ₹66b and total assets of ₹100b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 66% of its total assets. Coromandel International’s high level of current liabilities boost the ROCE – but its ROCE is still impressive.

Our Take On Coromandel International’s ROCE

So we would be interested in doing more research here — there may be an opportunity! Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.