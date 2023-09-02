Corona hit-and-run leaves 14-year-old boy hospitalized

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a 14-year-old boy in Corona on Friday.

Officers responded to reports of a crash near Upper Drive and Rimpau Avenue around 8:26 a.m.

The victim was riding his bicycle to school when he was struck in the intersection, Corona police said.

The suspect continued driving away without stopping to render aid or contact authorities. Arriving paramedics found the boy with injuries to his abdomen area.

He was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police have released an image of the vehicle and are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. The image shows an older model white SUV driving west on Upper Drive.

Hospital needs help identifying hit-and-run patient found in South L.A.

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck a 14-year-old boy in Corona on Sept. 1, 2023. (Corona Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Kevin Matty at 951-817-5764 or via email Kevin.Matty@CoronaCA.gov.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.