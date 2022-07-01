Coronado Global Resources (ASX:CRN) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Coronado Global Resources (ASX:CRN) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Coronado Global Resources, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.34 = US$723m ÷ (US$2.9b - US$706m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Coronado Global Resources has an ROCE of 34%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 8.7%.

In the above chart we have measured Coronado Global Resources' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Coronado Global Resources. The numbers show that in the last four years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 34%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 55% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Coronado Global Resources thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Coronado Global Resources can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And since the stock has fallen 28% over the last three years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Coronado Global Resources (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

