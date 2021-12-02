Coronado High School lockout caused by person with a toy gun, EPISD spokesperson says

El Paso Independent School District Police detained a person Wednesday after toy gun led to a lockout at Coronado High School.

"After reports of a person with a weapon, within minutes, our cops were able to detain and place in custody a suspect who turned out to have a toy gun with them," district spokesperson Gustavo Reveles Acosta said Wednesday evening. "The cops are still looking into it."

Reveles Acosta would not say if the suspect was a student or give any other details of the incident.

A lockout means the doors to district facilities are secured and no one is allowed to enter. If someone leaves a building, they cannot reenter until the lockout is lifted.

