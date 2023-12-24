Coronado Police: Confrontation ends with car into house

CORONADO, Calif. — An incident believed to have started as a confrontation between juveniles on e-bikes and another vehicle ended with a car into a house.

The City of Coronado Police Department responded Saturday around 1:30 p.m. to the intersection of 9th Street and D Ave in Coronado.

Coronado Police reported on Facebook Saturday that’s when a vehicle collided with a garage on 9th Street, then fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

When turning onto F Ave, the vehicle wasn’t able to make the turn due to speed, police say, and hit a home.

Police officers located and detained the driver at the scene. The juveniles involved in the incident have not been identified, according to police.

Anyone with information, witnesses to the incident, or anyone with video surveillance in the area is asked to call 619-522-7350.

