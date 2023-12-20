Coronation Street airs Ryan Connor exit

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Ryan Connor exited the cobbles during Wednesday's Coronation Street episode.

He made the life-changing decision to move to Glasgow with his new girlfriend Crystal and take a new job, following all the drama with Daisy and Daniel over the last several months.

In Wednesday's (December 20) episode, Ryan's family — Carla, Peter and Debbie — wished him well as he packed up a taxi to leave town.

Ryan left Carla with a message for his former roommate, asking Carla: "If you see Lauren around, tell her I said goodbye."

When Carla cryptically asked whether there was anyone else he'd like her to say goodbye to, Ryan hesitated before telling her there was nobody else.

"This is it. I'll see you," Ryan said before he jumped into a taxi with Peter.

Debbie and Carla chuckled over Ryan leaving with such a flippant goodbye, with Carla joking: "He's not a man of many words, is he?"

As the taxi drove down the road, Ryan spotted Daisy walking out of The Kabin and nodded to her with a smile. A heartbroken Daisy was stopped in her tracks as she watched the cab drive past.

Daisy had little time to process Ryan's departure, as she was in the middle of a secret plot to use Stephen's stolen money to buy the Rovers Return.

Meanwhile, it's not yet clear whether or not Ryan will be back — though his exit wasn't announced beforehand, as Coronation Street traditionally does.

There is scope for Ryan to play some part in an upcoming love triangle storyline as Bethany Platt returns to the cobbles in the New Year while Daniel and Daisy consider their future.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

