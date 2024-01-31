Coronation Street casts Peaky Blinders' Ian Peck for Harvey storyline

Coronation Street spoilers ahead.

Coronation Street has cast Peaky Blinders actor Ian Peck.

Digital Spy understands Peck will be joining the ITV soap for a short stint. He appeared in Peaky Blinders as Curly, one of the Shelby clan's henchmen, across all six series of the show.

According to The Sun, Peck is on board as a character named John Perry, who owes convicted killer Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor) a favour.

In scenes scheduled to air soon, Harvey and solicitor Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) hatch a plan to get the former freed from jail. John, who is terminally ill, later agrees to confess to Natasha Blakeman's murder.

This won't be Peck's first visit to Weatherfield. He has previously made guest appearances on the soap as Lindworth, a prison officer who appeared in 2009 when Fiz came to visit her imprisoned partner John.

In 2015, he appeared as Denton, a dangerous thug who demanded money from Callum Logan.

Peck's other notable credits include Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, Silent Witness, Endeavour, and His Dark Materials.

Harvey and Adam's scheme first rears its head in next week's episodes. Having previously struck a deal for Harvey to get rid of Damon Hay in exchange for a court appeal, Adam will return to the prison to iron out the precise details of how the appeal will work.

Apparently, Harvey's only chance of success lies on pinning Natasha's murder on somebody else – enter Weatherfield General patient John, who's willing to help them out.



