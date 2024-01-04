Coronation Street fans delighted by unexpected reference to past character

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street has left fans delighted after referencing a past character.

In last night's (January 3) episode, Steve McDonald was seen having a chat with Daisy Midgeley as she quizzed him on a few aspects of his life.

"Who was your least favourite punter?" she asked, Steve replying: "Tracy."

However, Steve didn’t hesitate when Daisy pressed him on which of his numerous ex-wives he missed "the most".

"Karen, next question," he confirmed in reference to the character played by Suranne Jones between 2000 and 2004.

Daisy then asked: "If you could go back in time and marry only one of them, who would you choose?", though before Steve could answer they were interrupted.

Still, fans were full of glee at the reference to Karen, with some even suggesting that Jones should make a comeback as the character.

"Steve admitting he misses Karen!" one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Come on Suranne. Make a one off return! (Surprised he didn’t say Becky)".

"We all miss Karen!" another added, while a third enthused: "Steve mentioning Karen!"

Of course, Jones may be a bit busy these days given she is one of the most in-demand actresses on British TV, most recently starring in the second series of Vigil.

In other Coronation Street news, fans are set to face a longer wait for the soap's next edition, with no episodes airing on Friday (January 5) and Monday (January 8) due to various FA Cup matches. The show will return on Tuesday (January 9).

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

