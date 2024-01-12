Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine returns to filming after Fiz Dobbs break

Coronation Street’s Jennie McAlpine has returned to filming after being pictured on set.

The actress, who plays Fiz Dobbs, has recently taken a break from the soap after giving birth to her third child with husband Chris Farr in April.

Fiz left the Street in May to take a higher paid job as an Underworld supervisor in Norwich, but is set to be back with her family later this year.

Alan Halsall, who plays Fiz’s husband Tyrone, celebrated McAlpine’s return to the soap by posting a sweet photo on Instagram of the whole on-screen family, including Dame Maureen Lipman.

Referencing the house the characters live in, he wrote: "No. 9. Family is the heart of the home. So happy to be together again & back to work."

Fiz’s return marks the first time that McAlpine has worked with Claire Sweeney, who plays Tyrone’s mum Cassie, and Billie Naylor, who was recast as Tyrone’s daughter Ruby – as both actresses joined the show during her maternity leave.

Sweeney, who is taking part in the upcoming series of Dancing on Ice, reposted the same photo with the caption: "Inside no 9 @coronationstreet love my family and great to meet my daughter in law."

Isabella Flanagan, who plays Fiz’s daughter Hope, replied to Halsall’s post and said: "Gangs back together xx."

Other Corrie cast members were also pleased to see the on-screen family back together.

Andy Whyment, who plays Kirk, commented, "Love this picture", while Sally Carman-Duttine, who plays Abi, joked, "What time do you call this?!"

As McAlpine has just resumed filming, Fiz won’t be seen on screen for at least another few weeks, but Sweeney has already teased what her return will mean for the family.

She said: "It’s going to change the dynamics in that house – it is Fiz’s house and Fiz’s family.

"Tyrone believes in Cassie – [he] forgives and protects her in his own way. Will that change when Fiz comes back? Cassie will try her best, I am sure, but there will be an element of competition. The dynamic of Fiz and Evelyn’s relationship could upset Cassie. It’s going to be so interesting to see."

