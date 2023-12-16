Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon calls for Bethany and Daisy twist

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Lucy Fallon hopes that her returning Corrie character Bethany Platt can strike up a friendship with Daisy Midgeley.

In upcoming scenes, Bethany, who left Weatherfield three years ago, will spend the night with her ex-boyfriend Daniel Osbourne – fresh from his split with Daisy.

Chatting to Digital Spy and other media, Fallon was asked if she envisions the two girls getting along, despite their Daniel conundrum.

"Yeah, I would like to think so. Because Daisy is a strong female character and Bethany is also a strong female character, I feel like they're gonna clash," said the soap star.

"Obviously, they both want the same thing (Daniel). I think there's going to be a bit of a power battle between them both. But I also think that I can't imagine Bethany with everything that she's been through in the past to do with like men – all the stuff with Nathan and everything – I don't see her just being out to get another woman or another girl on the street for a long period of time.

"I would like to think eventually, they would be more friends rather than hating on each other like they are at the moment."

Fallon, who struggled to find much work after leaving Corrie in 2020, went on to answer whether she's looking forward to Bethany and Daisy butting heads on screen.

"Yeah, it's been really fun doing the scenes. It's a different side to Bethany," she shared.

"She was super feisty when she came back in 2015. But then, obviously, with everything that happened, it kind of got rid of that side to her. I think she's come back and that side has very much come out again with Daisy.

"I'm hoping that they'll like to make them mates, because I actually like Charlie [Jordan], and we are friends."

