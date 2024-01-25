Coronation Street star makes Maria change after 'distracting' show director

Coronation Street's Samia Longchambon has made a change to her character Maria Connor after 'distracting' her director on set.

The long-standing Corrie star took to Instagram to ask fans whether she should keep or ditch a certain pink, patterned turtleneck top that she wears in the ITV soap.

Posting a picture wearing the top on Tuesday (January 23), she wrote: "Every time I (as Maria) wear this top on @coronationstreet I get messages saying it looks like I've had a neck tattoo... should we ditch it or keep it?! Tell me below… you can decide Maria's wardrobe on this one."

Despite many saying that they also thought the top gave the illusion she had a neck tattoo, an overwhelming amount of followers urged Samia to keep it.

However, she offered an update on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (January 24) saying that she will be ditching the top following a conversation with her director.

"So after my post the other day about Maria's top that makes it look like I've got a neck tattoo... I thought I'd just come on and give you a little update," she said in a video shared with her followers.

"Loads saying keep it, loads saying ditch it. But after I put that post up I went on to set in the studio and did a line run with Mikey (North, who plays Gary Windass) and our lovely director, Jason. The first thing that Jason said to me afterwards was: 'That top makes it look like you've got a neck tattoo and I was really distracted.'

"He'd not seen the post at that point so I think if the director is distracted by the top then that's probably not a good sign. So I think we're going to have to ditch the top - and I will give it to charity."

On the soap, Maria's life has been far more dramatic as she uncovered the extent of Liam's bullying ordeal, reporting Mason and Dylan to the police.

However, Liam left his mum shocked when he took the blame for his fight with Dylan which stemmed from confrontation with his bully, Mason, to get his phone back after it was stolen.

Mason goaded Liam into a fight with his former friend after he overheard Dylan call him a "loser", with Mrs. Crawshaw seeing Dylan on the ground and assuming Liam was the aggressor.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

