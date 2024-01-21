Coronation Street star Matt Milburn confirms Tommy and Tracy affair story

Coronation Street spoilers follow.



Coronation Street star Matt Milburn has confirmed Tommy Orpington and Tracy Barlow's affair story. Tommy returned to the cobbles on Christmas Day 2023. The ex-footballer was served by Tracy at the flower shop, while in search of a last-minute gift.

Speaking to Inside Soap, Milburn has teased the pair's upcoming romantic storyline and explained how he felt when he learnt about the fling.

"I was made-up. It's something a bit different," he said. "Though having not done anything romantic on screen for a long, long time, I did have a little bit of self-doubt and worry.

"However, once I got past that and looked at the scripts, it just turned to excitement. Now I've filmed a bit of the story already, and it's gone really well."

The former Hollyoaks and Emmerdale actor — who first appeared on the cobbles in 2016 — went on to reveal that "it was a very pleasant shock" when he got the call to return.

"It's great to be back! Having played Tommy on and off since about 2016, to finally get my wish of coming back for something more substantial, I'm over the moon," he added.

Coronation Street's producer Iain MacLeod teased to Digital Spy and other media in a press call last year that Tommy's return will cause drama among some Weatherfield residents.

"A story evolves where this attractive, historically successful man arrives into one of our female character's lives and upsets the apple cart in fairly spectacular fashion," he said.

"It's very funny. It's potentially quite sad in certain places. It triggers something really big for us over the next 12 months, a big new direction for some characters — so yeah, Tommy Orpington will finally be coming off the subs' bench."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

