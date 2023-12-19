Coronation Street's Bethany to clash with Damon after Weatherfield return

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street's Bethany Platt angrily confronts Damon Hay as they come face-to-face for the first time in January.

When Bethany returns to Weatherfield, she's unimpressed to see that Damon has also decided to make a surprise comeback.

Although Bethany has been away living in London over the past few years, she's aware of how Damon played a role in splitting up her mum Sarah's marriage to Adam Barlow.

As they cross paths in the newly-reopened Rovers Return, Bethany realises who Damon is and brands him a "homewrecker" over his past behaviour.

Damon doesn't have much time to argue back, as he gets distracted by a phone call regarding his jailed brother Harvey Gaskell and rushes out of the pub.

However, with Sarah expected to reignite her relationship with Damon in the coming weeks, it's unlikely to be the last time that Bethany speaks her mind.

Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany, recently told Digital Spy and other press: "I think Bethany is a little bit wary of Damon. She has been told by Adam that Damon is toxic.

"But also, Bethany wants her mum to be happy. In the New Year, Sarah is saying that she's happy and she likes Damon.

"I think Bethany wants her mum to be happy, but she is wary of Damon. She is suspicious of him a little bit."

Coronation Street's producer Iain MacLeod previously teased: "Sarah's family are certainly not fans of her new love interest Damon, given what they know of his backstory. There's lots of really funny Meet the Parents type stuff, where Sarah brings Damon to a family meal.

"Damon has to sit there and try to play nice with Gail, Audrey and David. That gives us more of those brilliant Platt family summit scenes that we all love."

Coronation Street airs Bethany and Damon's clash on Tuesday, January 2 at 8pm on ITV1.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

