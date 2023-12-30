Coronation Street's Damon Hay overheard making dark death threat

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

In upcoming scenes of Coronation Street, villain Damon Hay will be overhead making dark death threats towards Harvey.

Damon, who recently returned to the cobbles with revenge on his mind, is set to send the punters of the Rovers Return spiralling further after he begins receiving non-stop calls from Harvey, whom Damon visited in prison over the New Year's celebrations.



Pushed to the edge by Harvey's insistence, Damon finally answers a call from him – but is less than friendly, threatening to kill him if he doesn't leave him alone.

Damon is overheard by Sarah, and he kicks himself after he realises he may have ruined his chances of reuniting with his old flame.

Later, Ed Bailey – Damon's surprising new business partner – tries to convince Sarah that Damon's a changed man.

To Damon's relief, Sarah seems to come round. She later approaches him and admits that she may have been jumping to conclusions, even suggesting that the two grab a drink that evening.

Elated, Damon's mood is soon dampened again after he heads down the cobbles to discover that his car has been crushed. But by who?

Elsewhere, there's no rest for the remaining cast of Corrie's characters, with a whole host of 2024 spoilers set to bring about even more drama.

Carla Barlow's nephew Bobby Donovan has been confirmed to have a huge storyline coming up, and Daisy Midgeley and Bethany Platt do battle when Bethany returns on New Year's Eve and spends the night with old flame (and Daisy's ex) Daniel Osbourne.

Paul Foreman's tragic death is also likely to air in 2024. His doctors told him he had six to 12 months left to live in November 2023 after his Motor Neurone Disease (MND) diagnosis.

Linda Hancock will also return, Liam Connor's bullying ordeal is resolved and a dark cloud hangs over The Rovers...

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

