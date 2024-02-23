Coronation Street's Fred Elliott actor John Savident dies, aged 86

Coronation Street star John Savident has died at the age of 86.

The actor is best known for playing the role of Fred Elliott on the ITV soap for over ten years, first appearing on the cobbles in 1994 with the loveable butcher dying on-screen in 2006.

News of his death was confirmed by Savident's agent on Friday (February 23).

“We are sad to announce the death of the actor John Savident who died on Wednesday 21 February, he was a much-loved husband and father of two and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

More to follow.

You Might Also Like