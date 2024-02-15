Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn confirms relationship with TOWIE star

Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn has gone Instagram official with new boyfriend Ricky Rayment.



In a special Valentine's Day gallery, which included jacuzzi selfies and nights out together, she wrote: "Every day is like Valentine's Day with you".

Rayment will be familiar to fans of The Only Way is Essex, having appeared in the hit reality show for three years until 2015.

Related: Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn and Rob Mallard reunite

It's now been five years since McGlynn waved goodbye to Weatherfield as Sinead Osbourne, who tragically passed away from cervical cancer. She marked the anniversary of her final scenes last October in an emotional social media tribute.

"I can't quite believe it's been four years since we said goodbye to Sinead Tinker (maiden name)… a character I'll always cherish playing!" she wrote.

"As you all know, Sinead died from cervical cancer... so please, don't forget to go for your smears, it could quite literally save your life. The best memories with the most incredible team @coronationstreet."



ITV





Related: Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn teases possible Waterloo Road return

In a follow-up message, McGlynn, who competed in the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing with pro Gorka Márquez, celebrated the unbelievable fan response.

"Waking up this morning with tears in my eyes reading all of your comments and messages letting me know that Sinead's cervical cancer storyline saved your lives... More than anything I wanted my final storyline on Corrie to mean something and to make a difference, and the fact so many women are letting me know they might not be here today if it wasn't for that storyline means more to me than words can ever express," she shared.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage



If you would like more information or support about living with cancer or treatment, please click here for guidance from Macmillan Cancer Support, or click here to learn more from Stand Up to Cancer.

Those in the UK can find more information about cervical screening on the NHS website.

You Might Also Like