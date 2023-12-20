Coronation Street's Michael Bailey to reject Ed after Christmas confession

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street Ed Bailey is going to find himself rejected by his son Michael in some upsetting scenes over the New Year.

In the Christmas episodes, the Bailey family will learn that Ed has fallen back into gambling, and the debts that he's accumulated are the reason for the family's Christmas presents getting stolen.

After first trying to pass off what happened as a random robbery, Ed confesses everything to his family and is kicked out of the house, with Dee-Dee letting him stay on the sofa at her place.

ITV

Related: Coronation Street teases shock for Todd and Chesney in Christmas episode

In scenes set to air on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, Dee-Dee says that Ed can't stay on her sofa forever and the family needs to have a meeting.

Ed admits to Dee-Dee later on that he will be sad to lose the builder's yard, but his priority is clearing his debts and he will be going to his gambling support group for help.

Dee-Dee goes to the Baileys' house and suggests that maybe they should let Ed move back in, but Michael refuses to accept the idea.

Related: Coronation Street's Bethany Platt to clash with Damon Hay after Weatherfield return

ITV

Ed's father Sarge looks at the situation and realises that something has to be done, but can he bring the family back together?

Trevor Michael Georges, who plays Ed, recently spoke about the soap's ongoing portrayal of his character's gambling addiction, stating: "When they moved to Corrie, they took everything that they had left and you can actually see that the furniture barely fits into their current house due to the size difference.

"This is a constant reminder to Ed that he used to be someone else... I don't think that guilt will ever leave him.

"I feel this really emphasises the tragedy behind Ed getting sucked back into gambling because he truly thought he had conquered it."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

You Might Also Like