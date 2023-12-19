Coronation Street's Yasmeen Metcalfe to be drawn into Stu Carpenter cover-up

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street's Yasmeen Metcalfe will be drawn into Stu Carpenter's cover-up as part of his Christmas storyline.

Viewers know that Stu was less than happy when his granddaughter Eliza Woodrow recently moved in with her father Dom Everett.

After struggling with Eliza's decision to spend Christmas with Dom, Stu hired a private investigator to look into Dom's past.

ITV

Upon learning that Dom had a secret estranged family in Germany, as well as some other offences, Stu offered Dom £10k to stay out of Eliza's life, prompting him to drop Eliza and all of her possessions at Stu's.

In scenes that will air on Sunday, December 31, Yasmeen will be drawn into Stu's plot following his confession about the bribery.

Stu tells Yasmeen and Alya that he doesn't want Eliza blaming herself for her dad's disappearance, so he thinks it's best if he tells her the truth.

Yasmeen advises Stu that it's probably better if he doesn't confess all to Eliza because he's the only family she has now and she'd be terribly hurt by his actions.

ITV

Will Stu agree to keep it a secret? And how will Yasmeen feel about being drawn into Stu's deceitful behaviour?

Previously speaking about Stu's big Christmas storyline, Corrie producer Iain MacLeod told Digital Spy and other media that it will be an "incredibly poignant" time for the grandfather, with Stu set to make "some incredibly bad decisions".

"Stu will seriously endanger his relationship with Yasmeen," MacLeod said. "After Geoff and Sharif, Yasmeen has profound trust issues when it comes to men – and Stu's behaviour around this story will give her, at the very least, serious pause for thought."



Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

