Coronavirus: 12 ways our life tasks big and small have changed

Registering the birth of a child has been put on hold

The current restrictions on movement are making it trickier to carry out many basic tasks, particularly for those who are self-isolating, or shielded.

You might need to pay in a cheque, call a plumber, or top up an electricity meter.

Here is what you can, and can't, do.

Can I register a birth?

In normal times, it is a legal requirement to register the birth of a child, in person, within 42 days.

Now the government has advised local authorities that they should keep register offices closed, until the current restrictions are lifted.

The 42-day limit has been suspended.

Parents cannot usually apply for child benefit or universal credit until a birth is registered, but that rule has also been relaxed as families feel the financial effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sadly, but inevitably given the pandemic, registering a death is still possible, and can usually be done on the telephone.

Is writing a valid will still possible?

The law is strict on writing a will and ensuring it is valid in England and Wales. This includes signing it in front of two witnesses, and having two people signing it in your presence.

Social distancing makes this difficult and the Law Society, the solicitors' trade body, has been pushing government on whether video conferencing could be used.

At present, people signing wills are being advised to use witnesses from a safe distance and to video the signing. It may need to be signed again when the restrictions are lifted.

How do I pay in a cheque?

Bank branches are staying open where possible, but with shorter opening hours.

UK Finance, which represents the sector, says many banks allow people to pay in cheques by submitting a photo of it via their mobile app. Others accept cheques sent, with a paying-in slip or account number, through the post.

Bank customers can also pay in cheques, check their balance, and withdraw cash at the Post Office.

How do I top up the electricity meter?

Four million people have prepayment energy meters and normally may need to go to a shop to top-up their credit.

The energy sector has agreed that those facing difficulties during the restrictions of movement could be sent tokens in the post, or have their credit automatically topped up.

There is also help for people struggling to pay.

My sink is blocked, can I call a plumber?

Your individual circumstances will determine how much of a risk it will be to call in professional help. Clearly, if you can unblock it yourself, or even leave it if possible, then that would be better.

The Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering says plumbers, while permitted to visit homes, must not work if they are showing any symptoms, must stay a safe distance from customers, must not visit anyone self-isolating, and must not accept any refreshments.

So, if you really must call in a plumber, keep well away from them and don't offer a cup of tea.

Will the bailiffs still come calling?

These are difficult times financially for many people, and that may mean paying fines can be tricky.

Usually, this could lead to a visit from bailiffs, but their activities have been put on hold as they do not qualify as key workers.

Some are still making calls to follow up on debts owed to local authorities - such as parking tickets - but, for the most part, no action is being taken.

The Civil Enforcement Association, which represents bailiffs, says that many collectors are being used to help with council logistics instead.

Debt collectors have fixed fees, so no interest is being added to these kinds of outstanding debts.

There have been some issues with private parking enforcement firms.