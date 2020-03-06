Coronavirus: 21 new cases confirmed on California cruise ship

Twenty-one people on a cruise ship docked on the coast of California are infected with coronavirus as the number of cases in the US spikes to more than 200.

Of the people who were infected, 19 are crewmembers and two are passengers. Officials suggested that crewmembers may have come into contact with the virus during the ship's second tour after a chaotic outbreak onboard last month.

Fifteen people in the US have died following their exposure to the flu-like respiratory illness, which has sickened thousands globally.

Of the 2,422 people on board the ship with 1,111 crew members, only 46 people were tested. The ship will be docked in a noncommercial port, where everyone on board will be tested and quarantined, if necessary.

Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the administration's response to the Covid-19 outbreak, announced the infections at a White House briefing on Friday.

The announcement follows Donald Trump's tour of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, where he said that he likes the numbers of infections "where they are" despite the growing fears of a pandemic.

"I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship," he said.

The president suggested that people can easily access tests, despite health providers' concerns that they are short-handed and unclear about the rules administering the test. He also called Jay Inslee, governor of Washington state, seeing one of the largest outbreaks of the virus in the US, a "snake."

More follows…

