Coronavirus: Advice columnists give tips on dating, work and parents

The authors of Dr Nerdlove, Savage Love, Sense and Sensitivity, The Moneyist, Ask a Manager and ¡Hola Papi! are here to help

The coronavirus outbreak has changed the way we all live and work - and, as a result, it's given us a whole new, unprecedented, set of problems.

What if you can't stand your partner, now that you're in lockdown together and can no longer ignore their annoying traits? Or worse - what if you broke up just before the order to stay at home, and are now awkwardly stuck under the same roof?

If you're lucky enough to work from home, how do you deal with difficult children - or a boss who likes to micromanage you remotely?

What if you still have to go in to work - and your boss won't let you wear a mask?

What if your parents are driving you crazy?

Or what if you just feel really lonely?

For decades, advice columnists - or "agony aunts" - have been the go-to place for people wanting to ask for advice anonymously. Now, the crisis means some columnists are getting more queries - and the questions have become more serious and urgent.

"The outbreak has dramatically changed the type of mail I'm getting," says Alison Green, who runs the popular Ask A Manager advice column. "About 90% of them are now related to the outbreak."

Harriette Cole, who writes the syndicated column Sense and Sensitivity, says "there is no relationship today that isn't somehow affected".

She has had questions ranging from dealing with over-friendly neighbours who won't social distance, to staying in touch with elderly parents who don't know how to use smart phones, to discussing class differences exposed by the pandemic with your child, after they realise all their friends have gone to second homes.

Frankly, this is a time when we could all use some advice and support - so we spoke to some of the US's favourite agony aunts and uncles, to find out what problems are bothering their readers the most - and what advice they have.

'What if my workplace isn't safe?'

Ms Green says that, prior to the outbreak, most of her reader questions were about awkward interactions.

"There was a lot of inter-personal stuff - like 'my co-worker is really annoying', or 'I'm allergic to my boss' perfume'. I have almost none of those questions now - because that stuff goes away if you're not physically at work with people, and people's priorities are different now."

Instead, her readers are particularly worried about job security - and whether their work environments are safe.

It's a similar situation for Quentin Fottrell, who runs The Moneyist, an advice column on the finance media site Marketwatch.

Instead of personal finance queries, he says the "lion's share" of questions are now about workplace safety - such as one from a grocery store worker who was in close proximity to customers, but banned from wearing a face mask.

"Service workers in essential industries are really at the coal face," Mr Fottrell says. "People are just grappling with bosses who don't understand the pandemic."

So what should you do if your workplace is unsafe?

"It's really hard, but if your employer is making decisions that jeopardise your health, you can try to push back as a group, because there's safety in numbers," says Ms Green.

"Depending on the situation, it might also be something you can report to the state authorities."

'Should I pay my cleaner even if they're not working?'

One question that struck Mr Fottrell came from someone who had cancelled their housekeeper's cleaning services due to social distancing - but wondered if they should keep paying them.

His advice? That paying would be a "decent gesture" if they could afford it. Since service staff have been hit particularly hard by the outbreak, he also suggests people tip 5% more than usual.

"I feel like it's the lower paid workers who are really taking the brunt of this virus through their workplaces - when I go to the supermarket, I always say 'thank you for working today'."

'How do I handle working from home?'

Another common theme Ms Green has seen is about remote working - with managers expecting employees to work around the clock, or workers finding it difficult to be productive at home while also looking after children.

"Managers are suddenly managing everyone remotely - and some don't know how to - so they micromanage, or want multiple check-ins every day. I've heard from people whose managers wanted them to stay on video all day long" to prove they're working, Ms Green says.