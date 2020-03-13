How Coronavirus Affects Older Adults

Everyone is concerned about possible infection with the coronavirus, but the health stakes are highest for older adults. Normal aging of the immune system and underlying medical conditions make people 60 and up more vulnerable to severe respiratory illness from COVID-19. Although most people who are infected with the coronavirus only have a mild case that feels like a common cold, others can become very sick.

"The elderly are going to be the ones who become symptomatic," says Karen Hoffmann, an infection preventionist and immediate past president of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, or APIC. In particular, she says, older adults who also have existing conditions including lung disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes or a transplant history are most likely to experience severe COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath and fever.

"When they get an infection, any respiratory infection -- but particularly this new coronavirus, probably because they haven't seen this strain before -- they're going to have more severe disease, as they would with influenza," says Hoffmann, who is also a clinical instructor in the division of infectious diseases at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine at Chapel Hill. "That's what we're seeing so far."

Public Precautions

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its traveler guidance in light of the increased risk of person-to-person spread of infectious diseases including COVID-19.

Older adults and those with underlying health issues are explicitly advised to avoid crowded places, nonessential travel like long plane trips and especially embarking on cruise ships.

"I would echo what has come out from both the CDC and Dr. (Anthony) Fauci at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is older adults -- and I think most of us -- should probably avoid areas where there are many, many people in extremely close contact," says Dr. R. Sean Morrison, a professor of geriatrics and palliative medicine at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City. "And the model for that is a large cruise ship."

If you're an older adult living within the community, extra vigilance and commonsense precautions help reduce your risk of being exposed to the coronavirus. This is the latest advice from health experts on how to protect yourself (and others) in public:

-- Hand-wash, hand-wash, hand-wash. Wash your hands frequently and rigorously. It takes at least 20 seconds to thoroughly wash your hands, ideally with soap and tap water. "If soap is not available, then (use) hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol," Morrison says.

-- Stay away from large gatherings. Avoiding mass gatherings and crowded settings, such as concerts, conferences and parades, is not only a self-precaution for older adults, but also a proactive measure that many locales and organizations are now taking by canceling or postponing planned events. Some workplaces and schools are temporarily turning to virtual classes and more telecommuting options to keep workers and students healthy.

-- Avoid sick people. If someone has symptoms such as sneezing, coughing or a fever, don't put yourself in the line of airborne droplets. "We are obviously telling older adults to stay away from people who have respiratory illnesses, even if it looks to be a minor cold or a seasonal upper respiratory infection," Morrison says.

-- Observe social distance. If you go out, maintain at least a 3-to-6-foot distance between yourself and others, particularly if someone seems sick. That's how far the coronavirus appears to spread when someone is coughing or sneezing, Hoffmann explains.

-- Use a barrier on public surfaces. That door handle or shopping cart bar has already been touched by countless strangers. Before you grab that surface, use a clean tissue as a barrier, Hoffmann suggests, and throw it away afterward. Or some grocery stores provide disinfecting wipes at the entrance, so wipe down the bar before grabbing your cart.

-- Practice respiratory etiquette. Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze, either with a tissue or your inner elbow (not your hand). If you're sick, stay home or wear a mask in public settings like waiting rooms to protect those around you. (Handwashing is also a respiratory etiquette mainstay.) This isn't new, but standard for preventing the spread of infectious diseases including common colds, flu, pneumonia and now COVID-19.