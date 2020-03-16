Coronavirus: African states impose strict restrictions

Kenya is among African states affected by coroavirus

Several African states have imposed far-reaching restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

South Africa has closed its borders to nationals of the worst-affected countries and banned large public gatherings, while Kenya has also imposed sweeping travel restrictions.

The measures are an attempt to prevent a major outbreak on a continent with poor health services.

At least 26 African states have so far been affected by the virus.

Most of the confirmed cases involve people arriving from Europe and North America.

But South Africa imposed the most severe restrictions on its citizens since the end of white-minority rule after reporting its first local transmission.

In an address to the nation on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national disaster as the number of cases rose to 61.

"Initially, it was people who had travelled out of the country, especially from Italy, who had positively tested for the virus," he said.

"It is concerning that we are now dealing with internal transmission of the virus," Mr Ramaphosa said.

