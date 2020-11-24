Watch Live:

President Trump and first lady Melania pardon the National Thanksgiving Turkey

Coronavirus: The agonising Thanksgiving dilemma facing millions of Americans

Sam Cabral - BBC News, Washington
·7 min read
Stock image of US Thanksgiving spread
Stock image of US Thanksgiving spread

With over a million new Covid-19 cases nationwide in the past week, according to Johns Hopkins University, public health officials are cautioning people not to gather in large groups this holiday season.

Next week's Thanksgiving weekend poses a particular concern. Americans traditionally travel home to be with loved ones, taking part in meals, parades and shopping sprees.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strongly recommended that this year, Americans stay home and celebrate only with those they live with.

The nation's top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci urged Americans to "think twice" about holiday travel plans, adding that even "innocent home gatherings" with family and friends could result in several outbreaks.

As hard-hit regions have reimposed pandemic restrictions, even the Bidens and Trumps have made changes this year. President-elect Joe Biden revealed he and his wife, Dr Jill Biden, will have just one guest at their Thanksgiving dinner, while outgoing President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will remain at the White House for the weekend.

We asked people from around the country what changes they had made to their Thanksgiving plans and how they felt about 2020's pared-down holiday season.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

Daniela Sofia Martinez, 18, Louisiana

Daniela is a college student in Virginia, but is flying to meet family in two different states.

How are you spending Thanksgiving?

I'm visiting my dad's brothers who live in Atlanta and I'm trying to stay as safe as I can. We'll be here for a week, then next week I go back to Louisiana to be with my immediate family. I was a little worried because the last time I flew on a plane was June or July and there was not much separation between people.

I felt a lot more comfortable this time because there were seats between people and that helped out a lot. I've been wearing my mask, staying socially distanced from people I don't typically see very often and, on the plane, I made sure to wear a bit of a higher grade mask. I was debating whether to come home for Thanksgiving or for Christmas, and we decided it would be best to do Thanksgiving.

What's the most difficult thing about Thanksgiving this year?

Not being able to see my family as much as I would like. Keeping distance and making sure that I don't spread the virus is going to be a little hard. I was the one in the airport, so if we get Covid, it would probably be my fault. That added level of stress is going to be very difficult for me, but I'll just have to push through it.

How are you feeling about the holidays this year?

It's been rough and has put a damper on my life. On top of that, we had to deal with the election too, so it's been a lot. But it's getting better, and I'm feeling very happy now that I'm here with my family and get to see everyone.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

Dr Rab Razzak, 44, Ohio

Rab is a Bangladeshi-born palliative care specialist raised in New Jersey.

How are you spending Thanksgiving?

We initially planned to see both sets of parents in New Jersey. Given that they are in their mid-to-late 70s, we have opted to stay in the Ohio area. I have two brothers and their families are there too.

We are masking up and limiting the number of people we are in contact with. If we do meet people, it's always socially distanced. If I walk with a friend outside, I do it masked up. And I expect lots of Zoom and FaceTime calls to friends and family.

What's the most difficult thing about Thanksgiving this year?

We are used to family gatherings. Not being able to spend holidays with family - especially not visiting parents - is hard, but it's the right and responsible thing to do. We want them around.

Rab&#39;s family Thanksgiving last year with over a dozen relatives
Rab (left) at his family Thanksgiving last year

How are you feeling about the holidays this year?

I'm sure many people will be lonely without the physical contact of loved ones. It's sad, frustrating, lonely and exhausting at times. This should have been under better control sooner.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

Eliana Girard, 29, Florida

Eliana is a professional dancer.

How are you spending Thanksgiving?

Nothing has changed too much. My family and I are meeting at one of my brother's homes and all of us are going to stay overnight because he's got enough room for us. If we do holidays at someone's house that's far away, we generally get a hotel, but because of Covid, we would rather stay together.

What's the most difficult thing about Thanksgiving this year?

There's nothing difficult in particular. Things just get a little more sad over the years, meeting together and seeing all the kids grow up.

How are you feeling about the holidays this year?

Generally, I look back at where I was this time last year, hoping I'm in a more progressive place in my life. This year, I feel pretty neutral because I'd love to have moved further in my career but that was taken away by the pandemic - an uncontrollable variable - but I'm just grateful to be here. So I'd say there's more positive feelings than negative, because at least we're here and we get to celebrate the holidays with people we care about.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

Meredith Power, 33, Maryland

Meredith is an administrative assistant at a university.

How are you spending Thanksgiving?

We normally travel to my parents' house in Raleigh, North Carolina or to an extended family event with my husband's family on Long Island in New York. Our families have been understanding about our desire not to travel this year. My husband and I will have just one friend over, who has been part of our 'bubble' all year.

What's the most difficult thing about Thanksgiving this year?

Watching all of the people who are still planning big gatherings despite everything that's going on, and justifying it as "but my [grandparent/parent] is old, maybe this is the last holiday we'll have with them!"

It very well could be, if you bring Covid to the table to share.

Meredith and family
Meredith and family

How are you feeling about the holidays this year?

Exhausted. Friends are putting up Christmas trees and lights already, using the excuse that it's been a slog of a year and everyone could use a little cheering up.

Seeing decorations in stores and aggressive holiday shopping campaigns earlier than normal definitely is not helping with my already-distorted sense of time's passage.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

Ryan Sedgeley, 35, Wyoming

Ryan is a graduate student at the University of Wyoming.

How are you spending Thanksgiving?

I am staying home and avoiding any unnecessary travel or contact with other people. Normally we travel to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with our family. We had planned to make the 12-hour road trip after self quarantining for two weeks. But even with making plans to never interact with other people on the drive, it just isn't fair to create the additional risk of a car accident which would put unnecessary pressure on the doctors and nurses at our hospitals that are already overwhelmed.

At this point the only respectful and responsible thing to do is to self isolate. It sucks, but in the end it is a small sacrifice.

What's the most difficult thing about Thanksgiving this year?

Hearing the disappointment in our parents' voices when we said we would not be coming home. I'm sad I will not be able to see my grandma. I miss being in their presence.

Ryan&#39;s Thanksgiving table last yaer
Ryan's Thanksgiving dinner table with family last year

How are you feeling about the holidays this year?

Not well. This is a sombre time and I am feeling like the holiday season this year needs to be one of remembrance and reflection. In a sane world we would be laser focused on reducing transmission of this plague, making sacrifices now for the long term collective good.

We would have compassion and empathy for our fellow humans, honouring the heroes fighting this disease in the hospitals around the country.

Banner image reading &#39;more about coronavirus&#39;
Banner image reading 'more about coronavirus'
Banner
Banner

Latest Stories

  • Computer repairman who claimed he gave Hunter Biden data to Giuliani closes shop as laptop saga gets stranger

    Computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, who gave a copy of the laptop to Rudy Giuliani, shuttered his Delaware store and a neighbor said he left town.

  • Trump unexpectedly held a 63-second press conference

    President Trump on Tuesday surprised the White House press corps by announcing he would be making remarks in the briefing room in just a few minutes. As it turned out, he just wanted to highlight that the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 30,000 for the first time ever earlier in the day. He called it a "sacred number."> President Trump: "I just want to congratulate everybody. The stock market Dow Jones Industrial Average just hit 30,000 which is the highest in history. We've never broken 30,000 and that's just despite everything that's taken place with the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/aKsXFqucfu> > -- CSPAN (@cspan) November 24, 2020Trump congratulated his administration and, "most importantly," the American people for the milestone, and then walked out of the room. The entire event lasted just over one minute, which CNN's Jim Acosta described as the "shortest briefing ever." Reporters, as has been the case for the past several weeks, fired questions at him to no avail and were left scratching their heads. > Trump spoke briefly about the stock market and took no questions.> > After he leaves, you can hear a reporter say, "Well that was weird as shit." pic.twitter.com/lrkjlEHx3h> > -- The Recount (@therecount) November 24, 2020More stories from theweek.com The airline industry begins to plan COVID-19 'vaccination passports' for international travel Obama the pretender Marco Rubio blasts Biden White House picks for Ivy League degrees — despite Trump administration's similar credentials

  • Russia carries out mass raids on Jehovah's Witnesses, makes arrests

    Masked law enforcement officers carried out mass raids on the Jehovah's Witnesses across Russia on Tuesday and made a number of arrests as part of a new criminal case against the group, the Investigative Committee said. The law enforcement agency said it had opened an investigation as it suspected the Christian denomination was organising the activity in Moscow of its national centre and affiliates. Yaroslav Sivulskiy, a spokesman for the European Association of Jehovah's Witnesses, denied the centre had resumed its activity and said the group was being targeted in a campaign of persecution.

  • More charges filed in deadly attack at Nebraska restaurant

    Authorities filed additional charges Monday against a 23-year-old man in a shooting at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two employees were killed and two others were wounded. The two employees who were hospitalized are Zoey Reece Atalig Lujan, 18, and Kenneth Gerner, 25.

  • Pennsylvania Republicans File Emergency Lawsuit to Block Certification of Election Results

    A group of Pennsylvania Republicans filed a lawsuit over the weekend to block certification of the state's election results in an eleventh-hour attempt to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the key battleground state.The emergency petition, filed in state court, takes issue with a voting reform bill that passed Pennsylvania's Republican-held legislature in October last year. The lawsuit claims that the law's allowance of  no excuse mail-in voting is "unconstitutional" and seeks to block Pennsylvania counties from certifying their vote results ahead of the deadline on Monday to do so and invalidate millions of mail-in ballots cast in the 2020 election.The group is led by Pennsylvania Representative Mike Kelly and GOP congressional candidate Sean Parnell, who has not conceded since his defeat this month by his Democratic rival, Representative Conor Lamb. Their suit names Democratic Governor Tom Wolf, the GOP-led legislature, and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar as defendants.Meanwhile, a federal judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit from the Trump campaign that sought to invalidate millions of votes in Pennsylvania and block the certification of the state’s election results. Trump wrote in a tweet Saturday night that he plans to appeal the decision.About 2.6 million voters in Pennsylvania cast mail ballots in the general election this month. Biden won three out of every four mail ballots cast in the state, according to an analysis of data from Pennsylvania's state department.Biden won Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes over President Trump and is expected to be awarded the Keystone State's coveted 20 electoral votes. States have until December 8 to resolve election disputes, and electors will meet on December 14 to formally vote for the next president.Over the past several weeks, Trump has made allegations that voter fraud occurred on a massive scale through mail-in ballots. The president has claimed he won the election and has refused to concede even though his lawyers have not produced evidence of fraud widespread enough to alter the election outcome.

  • Clever’s 2020 Gift Guide Is Here and It Just Wants You to Have a Nice Time

    We rounded up a mix of gifts that help others, keep folks healthy, and add a little something-something to the home&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • CEOs at chains like McDonald's and Waffle House stop fighting a $15 minimum wage — but say it could mean higher menu prices for customers

    For years, chains have been battling against a federal minimum wage hike. Now, in 2020, some are giving up the fight.

  • Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon get why Trump's legal team couldn't steal Biden's presidency

    "The president's slow-moving coup is not going that well," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "This afternoon, the Michigan election board certified Joe Biden's win in that state, then tonight we just learned moments ago that the General Services Administration informed President-elect Joe Biden the administration is ready to begin the formal transition process." That makes it official, he said. "Our next commander in chief will be President Biden. Which means somewhere, right now, Rudy Giuliani is filing a last-ditch legal claim that our current president's name has always been Joe Biden.""With so many people humiliated by the absolute incompetence of his legal team, the president did what had to be done and fired someone named Sidney Powell," Colbert said. "If you don't know who she is, congratulations, now you don't have to know. But I'm going to tell you anyway." And he did.Powell "got kicked off Trump's legal team for being too crazy," Jimmy Fallon marveled at The Tonight show. "That's like getting kicked off of Real Housewives for being too crazy. Seriously, you know how nuts you have to be when Rudy Giuliani's head starts leaking and you're the one who gets fired?""Here's how big of an embarrassment she was to the Trump team," James Corden elaborated at The Late Late Show: "The guy who held a press conference next to a sex shop, and last week had hair dye running down his face, and who wears loafers that look like clown shoes -- that guy, still on the team. But I saw this coming, I did. Any good conspiracy theorist will tell you if you rearrange the letters in Sidney Powell, you get Needy Pillows, which is obviously nod to the MyPillow CEO, who invented coronavirus to destabilize the neck-support industry. I gotta be honest, I spent a lot of time on the internet this weekend.""Trump is concerned that his legal team is made up of fools that are making him look bad," Jimmy Kimmel laughed at Kimmel Live. "They said the same thing about you." Meanwhile, "we still haven't seen the president concede -- we've barely even seen the president," thanks largely to golf, he shrugged. "I've never seen a guy try so hard to keep a job he doesn't even do." Watch another one of Kimmel's "great ideas" to get Trump to leave office below. More stories from theweek.com The airline industry begins to plan COVID-19 'vaccination passports' for international travel Obama the pretender Marco Rubio blasts Biden White House picks for Ivy League degrees — despite Trump administration's similar credentials

  • Latest North Korean defector reported to be a gymnast who jumped border fence

    In the annals of great escapes, vaulting the barbed wire, heavily-surveilled fence that separates the mined no-man’s land between North and South Korea would surely feature strongly. According to the South Korean media this week, a defector who evaded security in one of the most dangerous border crossings of the world on November 3 was a former gymnast who managed to swing himself over the imposing barricades, reportedly without triggering key sensors. The authorities vowed to investigate why high-tech security systems did not work. “We will look into why the sensors did not ring and make sure they operate properly,” an official told Yonhap news agency. The man, reported to be wearing blue civilian clothes and in his twenties, later surrendered after a manhunt by the South Korean military units who discovered a breach of the fence. He was detained without incident just under a mile south of the fence and has asked for asylum.

  • Trump says he ‘will never concede’ and transition process has nothing to do with election result

    ‘Will never concede to fake ballots & “Dominion”’, writes president, a reference to a brand of voting machines

  • Air Force Special Ops Must 'Ruthlessly' Cut Legacy Systems, 3-Star General Says

    The Defense Department is predicting flat or declining budgets in future years.

  • Saudi Arabia calls Houthi missile strike on oil facility a 'cowardly' act

    Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed responsibility for a cruise missile attack against an oil facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.The missile hit a fuel tank at a Saudi Arabian Oil Co. facility on Monday morning, and an Energy Ministry official said the strike caused a fire. The facility is near the King Abdulaziz International Airport.In 2015, the Iranian-backed Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. Since then, a Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the rebels, resulting in a humanitarian catastrophe. The Houthis have used cruise missiles against Saudi targets before, The Associated Press reports, with United Nations and Western officials accusing Iran of supplying the weapons, allegations Tehran has denied.A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, Col. Turki al-Maliki, called the missile attack "cowardly," adding that it "not only targets the kingdom, but also targets the nerve center of the world's energy supply and the security of the global economy."More stories from theweek.com The airline industry begins to plan COVID-19 'vaccination passports' for international travel Obama the pretender Marco Rubio blasts Biden White House picks for Ivy League degrees — despite Trump administration's similar credentials

  • J Paul Getty's grandson found dead in Texas hotel room

    John Gilbert Getty, a grandson of billionaire oil tycoon J Paul Getty, has been found dead in a hotel room in San Antonio, Texas. The death of the 52-year-old composer, who was the heir to a $5 billion fortune, is the latest tragedy to be suffered by the Getty family whose history has been marked by drug addiction, tabloid scandals, legal disputes, an abduction and several premature deaths. It is unclear how Mr Getty died, although foul play is not suspected. A post-mortem examination is due to be held. The death of Mr Getty, who had a 25-year-old daughter, was announced by a family spokesman. 'With a heavy heart, Gordon Getty announces the death of his son, John Gilbert Getty,'' the statement read. "John leaves behind his daughter, Ivy Getty, whom he loved beyond measure, and his brothers Peter and Billy. "His brother, Andrew, predeceased John. John's mother, Ann Gilbert Getty, passed this September. "John was a talented musician who loved rock and roll. He will be deeply missed."

  • Muslims have visualized Prophet Muhammad in words and calligraphic art for centuries

    The republication of caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in September 2020 led to protests in several Muslim-majority countries. It also resulted in disturbing acts of violence: In the weeks that followed, two people were stabbed near the former headquarters of the magazine and a teacher was beheaded after he showed the cartoons during a classroom lesson. Visual depiction of Muhammad is a sensitive issue for a number of reasons: Islam’s early stance against idolatry led to a general disapproval for images of living beings throughout Islamic history. Muslims seldom produced or circulated images of Muhammad or other notable early Muslims. The recent caricatures have offended many Muslims around the world. This focus on the reactions to the images of Muhammad drowns out an important question: How did Muslims imagine him for centuries in the near total absence of icons and images? Picturing Muhammad without imagesIn my courses on early Islam and the life of Muhammad, I teach to the amazement of my students that there are few pre-modern historical figures that we know more about than we do about Muhammad. The respect and devotion that the first generations of Muslims accorded to him led to an abundance of textual materials that provided rich details about every aspect of his life. The prophet’s earliest surviving biography, written a century after his death, runs into hundreds of pages in English. His final 10 years are so well-documented that some episodes of his life during this period can be tracked day by day.Even more detailed are books from the early Islamic period dedicated specifically to the description of Muhammad’s body, character and manners. From a very popular ninth-century book on the subject titled “Shama'il al-Muhammadiyya” or The Sublime Qualities of Muhammad, Muslims learned everything from Muhammad’s height and body hair to his sleep habits, clothing preferences and favorite food. No single piece of information was seen too mundane or irrelevant when it concerned the prophet. The way he walked and sat is recorded in this book alongside the approximate amount of white hair on his temples in old age. These meticulous textual descriptions have functioned for Muslims throughout centuries as an alternative for visual representations. Most Muslims pictured Muhammad as described by his cousin and son-in-law Ali in a famous passage contained in the Shama'il al-Muhammadiyya: a broad-shouldered man of medium height, with black, wavy hair and a rosy complexion, walking with a slight downward lean. The second half of the description focused on his character: a humble man that inspired awe and respect in everyone that met him. Textual portraits of MuhammadThat said, figurative portrayals of Muhammad were not entirely unheard of in the Islamic world. In fact, manuscripts from the 13th century onward did contain scenes from the prophet’s life, showing him in full figure initially and with a veiled face later on. The majority of Muslims, however, would not have access to the manuscripts that contained these images of the prophet. For those who wanted to visualize Muhammad, there were nonpictorial, textual alternatives. There was an artistic tradition that was particularly popular among Turkish- and Persian-speaking Muslims. Ornamented and gilded edgings on a single page were filled with a masterfully calligraphed text of Muhammad’s description by Ali in the Shama'il. The center of the page featured a famous verse from the Quran: “We only sent you (Muhammad) as a mercy to the worlds.”These textual portraits, called “hilya” in Arabic, were the closest that one would get to an “image” of Muhammad in most of the Muslim world. Some hilyas were strictly without any figural representation, while others contained a drawing of the Kaaba, the holy shrine in Mecca, or a rose that symbolized the beauty of the prophet. Framed hilyas graced mosques and private houses well into the 20th century. Smaller specimens were carried in bottles or the pockets of those who believed in the spiritual power of the prophet’s description for good health and against evil. Hilyas kept the memory of Muhammad fresh for those who wanted to imagine him from mere words. Different interpretationsThe Islamic legal basis for banning images, including Muhammad’s, is less than straightforward and there are variations across denominations and legal schools. It appears, for instance, that Shiite communities have been more accepting of visual representations for devotional purposes than Sunni ones. Pictures of Muhammad, Ali and other family members of the prophet have some circulation in the popular religious culture of Shiite-majority countries, such as Iran. Sunni Islam, on the other hand, has largely shunned religious iconography.Outside the Islamic world, Muhammad was regularly fictionalized in literature and was depicted in images in medieval and early modern Christendom. But this was often in less than sympathetic forms. Dante’s “Inferno,” most famously, had the prophet and Ali suffering in hell, and the scene inspired many drawings. These depictions, however, hardly ever received any attention from the Muslim world, as they were produced for and consumed within the Christian world. Offensive caricatures and colonial pastProviding historical precedents for the visual depictions of Muhammad adds much-needed nuance to a complex and potentially incendiary issue, but it helps explain only part of the picture. Equally important for understanding the reactions to the images of Muhammad are developments from more recent history. Europe now has a large Muslim minority, and fictionalized depictions of Muhammad, visual or otherwise, do not go unnoticed.With advances in mass communication and social media, the spread of the images is swift, and so is the mobilization for reactions to them. Most importantly, many Muslims find the caricatures offensive for its Islamophobic content. Some of the caricatures draw a coarse equation of Islam with violence or debauchery through Muhammad’s image, a pervasive theme in the colonial European scholarship on Muhammad. Anthropologist Saba Mahmood has argued that such depictions can cause “moral injury” for Muslims, an emotional pain due to the special relation that they have with the prophet. Political scientist Andrew March sees the caricatures as “a political act” that could cause harm to the efforts of creating a “public space where Muslims feel safe, valued, and equal.” Even without images, Muslims have cultivated a vivid mental picture of Muhammad, not just of his appearance but of his entire persona. The crudeness of some of the caricatures of Muhammad is worth a moment of thought.[Insight, in your inbox each day. You can get it with The Conversation’s email newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Suleyman Dost, Brandeis University.Read more: * Muslim schools are allies in France’s fight against radicalization – not the cause * Why there’s opposition to images of MuhammadSuleyman Dost does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Trump relents after steady drumbeat of fellow Republicans urge start of Biden transition

    President Donald Trump gave some ground on Monday to allow Joe Biden's transition to the presidency after the ranks grew of prominent Republicans calling for Trump to end efforts to overturn his election defeat. Twenty days after Election Day, most members of Trump's party still refused on Monday to refer to Biden as president-elect, or question Trump's insistence - without evidence - that he only lost on Nov. 3 because of fraud. Trump gave the go-ahead for federal funds to start flowing to Biden so that he can carry out his transition duties before his Jan. 20 inauguration as the 46th U.S. president.

  • Georgia election official: We've 'crossed a tipping point' where many Republicans' distrust of system will suppress vote

    President Trump’s efforts to undermine the results of the November election in Georgia will “absolutely” hurt Republicans in two U.S. Senate runoff races there, an election official in the state said Monday.&nbsp;“We’ve crossed a tipping point where ... there may be some Republicans who don’t trust the outcomes of the system at all, and say, ‘Why bother to vote,’” Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, told Yahoo News.

  • Alleged mafia members 'Joey Electric,' 'Tony Meatballs,' 13 others indicted

    Conspiracy, illegal gambling, loansharking and drug trafficking among charges unsealed, U.S. attorney says.

  • Melania welcomes White House tree after being caught on tape saying ‘who gives a f***’ about Christmas

    Decorating mansion will be her final official act as first lady

  • US national security adviser warns China not to use military force against Taiwan

    The United States’ national security adviser has warned China not to use military force against Taiwan, a day after an unannounced visit to the democratic island by a two-star Navy admiral overseeing US military intelligence in the Asia-Pacific. Robert O’Brien cautioned Beijing while touring the Philippines and Vietnam, where he spoke to his counterparts about tackling China’s growing assertiveness in the South China Sea, a region of vital shipping routes where it has made multiple disputed territorial claims. The Chinese Communist Party also claims Taiwan, a democracy of 24 million, even though it has never ruled there. It has threatened to annex the island, and in recent months has stepped up military intimidation through air incursions and invasion simulations. “We have very close ties with Taiwan. The president has made it very clear that any attempt to cause Taiwan to unify with China with anything other than persuasion or democratic election, is something that would be extraordinarily consequential for the People’s Republic of China,” said Mr O’Brien. “I can’t imagine anything that would cause a greater backlash against China around the entire world if they attempted to use military force to coerce Taiwan,” he told reporters. The US does not have formal diplomatic ties with Taipei but it views Taiwan as a democratic ally in the strategic Indo-Pacific region. It is Taiwan’s biggest arms supplier. The Trump administration has beefed up support for Taiwan in recent months - approving several big weapons sales and dispatching senior officials, including Alex Azar, the US health secretary. This weekend Reuters reported that Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, the director of the J2, which oversees intelligence at the US military’s Indo-Pacific Command, had made a secretive visit. He is believed to be one of the most high-ranking US officers known to have visited Taipei in recent years. The increased US backing for Taiwan has riled China amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over the South China Sea, the crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong and an ongoing trade dispute. On Monday, the Chinese foreign ministry hit back with a warning of its own, demanding the US “immediately stop” all official exchanges and military contacts with Taiwan and signalling that China would make “legitimate and necessary responses” without giving further details. “China firmly opposes official exchanges and military contacts between the US and Taiwan in any form. This position has been consistent and clear. We urge the US side to fully recognise the high sensitivity of the Taiwan issue,” said spokesman Zhao Lijian.

  • The airline industry begins to plan COVID-19 'vaccination passports' for international travel

    The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said Monday it's "in the final development phase" of a mobile "digital passport" app that would tell airlines if international travelers had been vaccinated against COVID-19. The app would help "get people traveling again safely," IATA's Nick Careen said in a statement, by "giving governments confidence that systematic COVID-19 testing can work as a replacement for quarantine requirements."Australia's Qantas announced Monday that it's on board with requiring a "vaccination passport" for international travelers, starting next year. "We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say for international travelers, that we will ask people to have the vaccination before they get on the aircraft," Qantas CEO Alan Joyce told Australia's Network 9. Korean Air and Air New Zealand also backed the idea but said any changes would have to be coordinated with their respective governments.In the past few weeks, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Oxford University-AstraZeneca have announced that large trials showed their respective COVID-19 vaccines to be safe and hightly effective at preventing the disease. This encouraging news "has given airlines and nations hope they may soon be able to revive suspended flight routes and dust off lucrative tourism plans," The Associated Press reports. "But countries in Asia and the Pacific, in particular, are determined not to let their hard-won gains against the virus evaporate."The IATA and International Airlines Group, the parent company of British Airways, have been working on a digital pass they hope to roll out in the first quarter of 2021. This app would use blockchain technology and wouldn't store user data, IATA said. Korean Air is among those in the airline industry looking at trying out CommonPass, an app endorsed by the World Economic Forum and created with the Commons Project Foundation, and International SOS's AOKpass is currently being used on flights between Abu Dhabi and Pakistan.More stories from theweek.com Obama the pretender Marco Rubio blasts Biden White House picks for Ivy League degrees — despite Trump administration's similar credentials Biden's White House: 'Sipping unflavored almond milk' after guzzling vats of Tabasco for 4 years