Coronavirus: Amazon plans hiring spree as orders surge

A courier, wearing a respiratory mask, handles an Amazon parcel

Online retailing giant Amazon has urged US workers who've lost jobs because of the coronavirus slowdown to apply for as many as 75,000 jobs it is offering.

The company also said it would ease its temporary curbs on non-essential goods being sold on its platforms.

Last month, Amazon took on 100,000 extra US staff to fill priority online orders for food and medical equipment for existing customers.

But it still has a waiting list for new customers.

Amazon said it would now allow more non-essential items from third-party sellers, who make up the majority of sales on its site.

"Products will be limited by quantity to enable us to continue prioritising products and protecting employees, while also ensuring most selling partners can ship goods into our facilities," Amazon said in a statement to the Financial Times.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a BBC request for comment.

Millions of Americans have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus lockdowns, with more than 16 million submitting unemployment claims.

On its blog about its response to the coronavirus, Amazon said that the fresh hires - all warehouse roles - could tide over workers in sectors such as hospitality, restaurants, and travel.

"We welcome anyone out of work to join us at Amazon until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back," it said.

Staff protests over coronavirus' protections

Amazon has faced protests from current warehouse staff over whether it has provided adequate protection from coronavirus infections at its warehouses.

More than 50 Amazon locations have confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the Financial Times.

In March, Amazon fired a New York warehouse worker who organised a protest over an alleged lack of safety precautions.

But in the blog post, Amazon said it has made changes to work conditions including enhanced testing, cleaning and social distancing as well as issued protective gear and started temperature checks at operations worldwide.

  • Coronavirus may give President Trump a long-sought chance to privatize the Postal Service
    Yahoo News

    Coronavirus may give President Trump a long-sought chance to privatize the Postal Service

    Amid a cash crunch threatening to put the U.S. Postal Service out of business, the Trump administration is being accused of blocking bipartisan efforts to provide money to the agency as part of a long-sought conservative effort to privatize mail delivery. Last week, Postmaster General Megan Brennan said financial woes exacerbated by the pandemic could cause the agency to run out of money by October. The $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package passed on March 25 did not provide assistance for the Postal Service, despite bipartisan support for the funding, according to an aide to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which has jurisdiction over the Postal Service.

  • In coronavirus, the 'stable genius' confronts a 'brilliant enemy'
    Yahoo News

    In coronavirus, the 'stable genius' confronts a 'brilliant enemy'

    President Trump is, by his own account, the world's greatest dealmaker, a political genius, a natural on television and an expert on, well, everything. You know, it's a brilliant enemy. Antibiotics used to solve every problem.

  • Former Senate staffer accuses Joe Biden of sexual assault
    Associated Press

    Former Senate staffer accuses Joe Biden of sexual assault

    Last year, Reade publicly accused Biden of inappropriate touching, but did not allege sexual assault. In a statement, Biden deputy campaign manager and communications director Kate Bedingfield said the former vice president has “dedicated his public life to changing the culture and the laws around violence against women,” pointing to his work passing the Violence Against Women Act. She said “he firmly believes that women have a right to be heard — and heard respectfully,” but added: “Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press.

  • Michelle Obama initiative backs expanding vote-by-mail for 2020
    Yahoo News Video

    Michelle Obama initiative backs expanding vote-by-mail for 2020

    An initiative co-chaired by Michelle Obama has announced support for expanding access to vote-by-mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Sailor on USS Roosevelt, whose captain was fired after pleading for help, dies of coronavirus
    USA TODAY

    Sailor on USS Roosevelt, whose captain was fired after pleading for help, dies of coronavirus

    WASHINGTON – A sailor aboard the COVID-19-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt died of the disease, the Navy announced Monday. The sailor, whose name was not released, pending notification of family, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30 and was placed in isolation. He was found unresponsive in his room April 9 and moved to intensive care at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, where the aircraft carrier is docked.

  • 'A slap in the face': Furious Michiganders are planning to protest their governor's travel crackdowns in the state capital
    Business Insider

    'A slap in the face': Furious Michiganders are planning to protest their governor's travel crackdowns in the state capital

    AP Photo/David Eggert/Courtesy of John Roberts A group of Michigan residents infuriated by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's strict stay-at-home orders are planning a Wednesday vehicle protest at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing. The coronavirus pandemic has slammed Michigan hard, with more than 25,000 cases reported as of Monday. Still, Whitmer has faced a backlash for her executive order that barred residents from traveling within the state to get to their second homes and designated items like garden supplies as nonessential and unable to be sold at stores.

  • Putin says Russia may need the army to help battle coronavirus
    Reuters

    Putin says Russia may need the army to help battle coronavirus

    President Vladimir Putin said on Monday Russia might need to call in the army to help tackle the coronavirus crisis and warned the contagion was getting worse after the number of confirmed cases rose by a record daily amount. Russia reported 2,558 new cases on Monday, bringing the overall nationwide tally to 18,328. Moscow, the worst-hit area, and several other regions have imposed a lockdown, ordering residents to stay at home except to buy food, seek urgent medical treatment, take out the rubbish, or go to work if absolutely necessary.

  • At least six dead after tornadoes, severe storms sweep South
    NBC News

    At least six dead after tornadoes, severe storms sweep South

    At least six people were killed Sunday when tornadoes and severe windstorms plowed through Texas, Mississippi and other Southern states. In Mississippi, the state's emergency management agency said three people in three counties near the Louisiana border — Walthall, Lawrence and Jefferson Davis — had died because of the weather. Portions of central Texas were under tornado warnings Sunday morning as the twisters touched down accompanied by what witnesses called “gigantic” hail.

  • Asia virus latest: China infections rise, oil prices jump
    AFP

    Asia virus latest: China infections rise, oil prices jump

    Here are the latest developments in Asia related to the novel coronavirus pandemic: - China infections rise - China reported 108 new virus cases, 98 of which were imported from overseas, its highest figure since March. The country where the disease first emerged has largely brought its domestic outbreak under control, but it faces a fresh battle against imported infections, mostly Chinese nationals returning home. Oil jumps on output cuts - Oil prices rose in Asian trade after top producers agreed to massive output cuts, but gains were capped as doubts grew over whether the move was enough to stabilise coronavirus-ravaged energy markets.

  • 7 Great Online Learning Platforms to Develop New Skills
    Popular Mechanics

    7 Great Online Learning Platforms to Develop New Skills

    These online classes help you stay engaged while staying home. From Popular Mechanics

  • Christian Science Monitor

    What a lockdown means when home is hundreds of miles away

    In the face of a pandemic, a third of the global population is under some form of lockdown, and countries are grappling with how to balance health and the economy – particularly for society's most vulnerable. And on March 24, with only four hours' notice, India began the world's biggest test yet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered the entire country of 1.3 billion people to stay indoors for 21 days. Editor's note: As a public service, all our coronavirus coverage is free.

  • US election: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders form 'policy working groups' for 2020 campaign
    The Independent

    US election: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders form 'policy working groups' for 2020 campaign

    Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will form six "policy working groups" addressing six issues that were central to the Vermont senator's campaign, which he suspended last week. The former vice president announced that the groups - focusing on healthcare, education, the economy, criminal justice, immigration and climate change - will be "made up of thoughtful leaders who have worked with Bernie and some who have supported me as well" to determine a potential Biden administration agenda. Mr Biden announced the groups in a live-streamed video with the senator, following his endorsement of the former vice president for the Democratic nomination to face Donald Trump in the presidential race.

  • Cuomo vs. de Blasio: Even pandemic doesn't bridge their rift
    Associated Press

    Cuomo vs. de Blasio: Even pandemic doesn't bridge their rift

    A dangerous virus has transformed New York as it has claimed the lives of 10,000 people, but one thing hasn't changed: the contentious relationship between the state's two most prominent politicians, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. A weekend dust-up over which of the two Democrats gets to say when New York City students can return to school was just the latest example of Cuomo tussling with de Blasio over who is in charge of the state's and nation's most populous city. De Blasio, who closed school buildings a month ago, announced Saturday that they wouldn't reopen for the remainder of the school year, saying it was neither safe nor logistically possible.

  • Coronavirus: Japan rushes to house thousands of homeless people
    BBC

    Coronavirus: Japan rushes to house thousands of homeless people

    Japanese authorities are rushing to house thousands of homeless people following the closure of internet cafes in several major cities. The cafes have become a common destination for those without secure housing. They're often open around the clock and many feature private booths, showers and entertainment, including games.

  • America could be 'perilously close' to meat shortages, as slaughterhouses shut down and hundreds of workers test positive for COVID-19
    Business Insider

    America could be 'perilously close' to meat shortages, as slaughterhouses shut down and hundreds of workers test positive for COVID-19

    Associated Press A Smithfield Food plant that supplies 4 to 5% of the pork in the US closed indefinitely after 293 workers were diagnosed with COVID-19. "The closure of this facility, combined with a growing list of other protein plants that have shuttered across our industry, is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply," said Smithfield CEO Kenneth M. Sullivan. Meat industry giants Tyson, Cargill, and JBS have also closed facilities across multiple states due to the coronavirus pandemic, with hundreds of workers testing positive for COVID-19.

  • South Korea reports more recovered coronavirus patients testing positive again
    Reuters

    South Korea reports more recovered coronavirus patients testing positive again

    South Korea reported on Monday that at least 116 people initially cleared of the new coronavirus had tested positive again, although officials suggested they would soon look at easing strict recommendations aimed at preventing new outbreaks. The 116 cases is more than double the 51 such cases South Korea reported a week earlier. Government leaders, meanwhile, called on South Koreans to continue to follow guidelines and restrictions on social gatherings, but hinted that such measures could soon be eased.

  • At least 6 dead after tornadoes, severe storms batter South
    NBC News

    At least 6 dead after tornadoes, severe storms batter South

    At least six people were killed Sunday when tornadoes and severe windstorms plowed through Texas, Mississippi and other Southern states. In Mississippi, the state's emergency management agency said three people in different counties near the Louisiana border — Walthall, Lawrence and Jefferson Davis — had died because of the weather. The agency did not immediately provide more details, but the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office announced late Sunday night that one of its deputies, Robert Ainsworth, and his wife were among the dead.

  • China Vows Equal Treatment for Africans After Abuse Reports
    Bloomberg

    China Vows Equal Treatment for Africans After Abuse Reports

    The government has treated foreigners equally and attaches great importance to their life and health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian said in a statement posted late Sunday. “We reject differential treatment, and we have zero tolerance for discrimination,” Zhao said. African leaders alleged discrimination against their citizens by city authorities in measures to stem the spread of imported coronavirus cases, saying Africans were mistreated, evicted from hotels, and forcefully tested for the virus.

  • Virus cases, deaths rise in India's biggest slum
    AFP

    Virus cases, deaths rise in India's biggest slum

    Coronavirus cases in Mumbai's densely populated Dharavi slum -- one of Asia's biggest -- have risen to 43 including four deaths, officials said Sunday, as they ramp up testing in a race to contain its spread. Since the first virus death in April, Indian authorities have stepped up measures to close off areas where cases have emerged in Dharavi, which is home to around a million people. But 15 new cases and one death were reported overnight, taking the number of infections to 43 in the neighbourhood made famous by the 2008 Oscar-winning film "Slumdog Millionaire", Mumbai council spokesman Vijay Khabale-Patil said Sunday.

  • An Indian TikToker who said to trust God over face masks is reportedly the first person in his district to test positive for COVID-19
    INSIDER

    An Indian TikToker who said to trust God over face masks is reportedly the first person in his district to test positive for COVID-19

    A TikToker from Madhya Pradesh, a large central state in India, is reportedly the first person to test positive for COVID-19 in the Sagar district after he said to keep faith in God instead of wearing a face mask. India Today reports that the 25-year-old man, who goes by Sameer King on TikTok and has more than 75,000 followers, had his phone confiscated after posting more TikToks from the hospital he's now in. An Indian TikTok user with more than 75,000 followers posted a video of himself refusing to wear a face mask, suggesting that faith in God was more important than "a piece of cloth," and reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

  • Newt Gingrich raves that Trump is just like Theodore Roosevelt
    The Week

    Newt Gingrich raves that Trump is just like Theodore Roosevelt

    Historian and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has found a historical comparison for President Trump. During an appearance on Fox & Friends on Monday, Gingrich said there are a lot of similarities between Trump and former President Theodore Roosevelt. Among the accomplishments of Roosevelt that Gingrich cited in an attempt to illustrate the similarities between the two presidents were the creation of the Rough Riders fighting force during the Spanish-American War, his conservation efforts, the naval histories he wrote in his 20s, the Nobel Peace Prize he won for brokering peace between Russia and Japan in 1906, and the construction of the Panama Canal.

  • I will vote for Joe Biden in November. And it will kill me
    Los Angeles Times Opinion

    I will vote for Joe Biden in November. And it will kill me

    Now, before you accuse me of spoiling the election by refusing to go hard in the paint for a birdbrained hair sniffer, let me be clear: I will vote for Joe Biden in November, and it will kill me. There are several reasons I will vote for Joe Biden, few of which have to do with Joe Biden. For one, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 87.

  • Not everyone is getting a $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check. Here's who will be left out.
    USA TODAY

    Not everyone is getting a $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check. Here's who will be left out.

    Immigrants who don't have a Social Security number won't get a check either. Some new parents and others may have to wait until next year to get part of their payouts. Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox.

  • 'Rice ATM' feeds Vietnam's most vulnerable population during virus lockdown
    Yahoo News Video

    'Rice ATM' feeds Vietnam's most vulnerable population during virus lockdown

    A Vietnamese entrepreneur in Ho Chi Minh City has invented a 24/7 automatic dispensing machine providing free rice for people out of work following an ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

  • Canada coronavirus toll rises, officials probe seniors' home deaths
    Reuters

    Canada coronavirus toll rises, officials probe seniors' home deaths

    The number of Canadian deaths from the new coronavirus rose by more than 12% to 674 in a day, official data showed on Sunday, and Quebec officials opened a probe into the deaths of 31 people in a seniors' residence. Many of the victims died in seniors' residences, which health officials say are particularly vulnerable. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters on Saturday that "the situation in long-term care homes is very, very concerning".