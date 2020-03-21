Coronavirus: American Airlines' first cargo-only flight in 35+ years carries medical gear

American Airlines has cut thousands of passenger flights in the face of coronavirus but now it is finding a purpose for some of its idle planes, flying its first cargo-only flight since 1984, when the airline retired its Boeing 747 freighters.

In a press release issued Thursday, the airline announced that it would be using currently grounded widebody passenger aircrafts to move cargo between the United States and Europe.

The first cargo flight departed from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on Friday and was scheduled to land Saturday in Frankfurt, Germany.

The airline will fly four cargo flights this weekend, carrying medical supplies, mail for members of the U.S. military, packages and telecommunications equipment. American also transported much-needed COVID-19 testing kits from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to Chicago O’Hare Airport this week on one of its domestic narrowbody planes.

“[The flights] represent much needed aid for the world and hope for our team," said Ken Jarrell, a fleet service clerk in cargo services based at Dallas Fort Worth. "Our team members across the airline are ready and willing to do what it takes to make sure people have the things they need during these unprecedented times.”

Rick Elieson, president of cargo and vice president of international operations, added, “We have a critical role to play in keeping essential goods moving during this unprecedented time, and we are proud to do our part and find ways to continue to serve our customers and our communities.”

The airline recently announced massive cuts to its flight operations due to a steep decline in demand caused by the pandemic. It said it will scrub more than 55,000 flights in April and ground 450 planes, nearly a third of its fleet when regional jets are included.

American, the world's largest carrier by some measures, has cut international flying by 75% and domestic flights by 30% for April, with deeper cuts expected in May.

