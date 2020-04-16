Coronavirus: America's $349bn fund for small firms runs out

America approved an unprecedented $349bn in relief last month aimed at helping small firms through the coronavirus lockdowns. On Thursday, less than two weeks after the programme's start, the money ran out, overwhelmed by demand.

The White House has requested an extra $250bn, but the relief has stalled as Democrats and Republicans in Congress fight over how to target the funds.

Now millions of business owners across the country are wondering how they will continue.

"What I fear the most is not being able to survive," says Agatha Kulaga, co-founder of New York bakery Ovenly.

The business, which started in her kitchen in 2010, has grown into four shops, 67 employees and some 150 wholesale clients, including major grocers like Whole Foods. Its fifth location was supposed to open at the city's biggest airport this month.

But in March Ms Kulaga shut her doors and laid off her staff, responding to health concerns and the drop in sales as the state restricted activity to try to slow the spread of the virus.

She has since applied to about 20 different aid programmes, including the new federal programme, which offers loans that do not need to be repaid if firms use 75% of the money for paying staff. Companies can re-hire former employees who have been laid off to qualify.

"We had serious momentum and when this happened, it's obviously devastating," she said.

'Losing faith'

As many as a quarter of small businesses fear they will not be able to survive more than two months of shutdown, according to surveys by the Chamber of Commerce and other organisations.

Such failures would dramatically alter the economic landscape in America, where 30 million small businesses employ almost half the country's workforce.

Business closures have prompted more than 20 million people to register for unemployment in the last four weeks More

Main Street America, which represents commercial districts with about 300,000 small firms, found that 7.5 million firms employing more than 35 million people are at risk of failure in the next five months.

"Small businesses are really losing faith that the government is going to be able to support them through this crisis," says Patrice Frey, the organisation's president. "That translates into massive job losses and ultimately undermines the strength of the American economy on the other side of this."

Rescue effort

Washington, which approved the $349bn in small business loans last month as part of a bigger $2tn relief bill, is well aware it has a crisis on its hands.

Even before running out of money, the programme - called the Paycheck Protection Program because the loans don't need to be repaid if firms use them primarily to keep workers on staff - had faced problems, including delays at some of the banks through which the government is distributing the money and criticism that the money was not reaching the smallest, most needy firms.

Delays have also beset a separate low-cost loan scheme offered directly by the Small Business Administration through an expansion of a programme created to address disasters like hurricanes.

The Federal Reserve has also announced its own "Main Street" loan programme. But the central bank's plan, while unprecedented, is expected to reach more mid-size firms, not the small "mom-and-pop" shops experts say face such risk.

The government and many banks say some problems should be expected given the speed of roll-out. More than 1.6 million loan applications were approved for more than $339bn, the Small Business Administration said.

In the UK by comparison, banks and other financial institutions had loaned a total of about £1.1bn through the government scheme as of Wednesday.

"I think it's really kind of exceptional that the government could move that quickly and that effectively," JP Morgan Chase boss Jamie Dimon told reporters this week, when his bank announced it had disbursed more than $9bn of roughly $37bn requested by some 300,000 applicants.