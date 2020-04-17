Coronavirus: Anti-lockdown protests grow across US

Protesters took to the streets in Michigan on Thursday to protest the "excessive quarantine"

Protests against lockdown measures are growing across the US, even as the number of infections and deaths continue to rise.

The demonstrations have occurred in Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, Minnesota, Utah, Virginia and Kentucky.

Protesters say the severe economic restrictions are hurting citizens, but health officials warn lifting them could spread infection.

On Friday, the president appeared to endorse some of the protests.

President Donald Trump tweeted in all capital letters the slogans of several protests but did not add further comment.

The states he referenced are all led by Democrats.

LIBERATE MINNESOTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE MICHIGAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

But the protests in recent days have not been limited by party-lines: protests have taken place in regions governed by Republicans and Democrats.

Utah and Ohio are both led by Republican governors.

Demonstrations have also been planned in Oregon, Idaho and Texas.

The president's apparent support comes a day after his administration unveiled new guidance for re-opening state economies.

That guidance recommends three phases of slowly re-opening businesses and social life, with each phase lasting a minimum of 14 days.

It includes some recommendations across all three phases including good personal hygiene and employers developing policies to ensure social distancing, testing and contact tracing.

On Thursday, Mr Trump said that reopening the US economy would be done "one careful step at a time" but he called on state governors to move "very, very quickly, depending on what they want to do".

Protesters say stringent restrictions on movement and businesses are an overreaction to the outbreak.

Organisers of the Liberate Minnesota protest scheduled to occur later on Friday wrote on Facebook: "It is not the governor's place to restrict free movement of Minnesota citizens!"

"President Trump has been very clear that we must get America back to work very quickly or the 'cure' to this terrible disease may be the worse option!"

Earlier this week, in Michigan, thousands of protesting workers blocked roads, demanding the state reopen after Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended stay-at-home restrictions.