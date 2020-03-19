Coronavirus: Asian nations face second wave of imported cases

It comes as these countries had been successful in controlling its domestic cases

South Korea, China and Singapore are among the Asian countries facing a second coronavirus wave, spurred by people importing it from outside.

China, where the virus first emerged, reported no new domestic cases on Thursday for the first time since it started recording numbers in January.

But it reported 34 new cases among people recently returned to China.

South Korea saw a jump in new cases on Thursday with 152, though it is not clear how many were imported.

A new cluster there is centred on a nursing home in Daegu, where 74 patients have tested positive.

On Wednesday, Singapore reported 47 new infections - of which 33 were imported, including 30 residents who had been infected abroad and brought the infection back.

In China, there were eight more deaths, all in the central province of Hubei and most of them in Wuhan.

All three countries had been showing success in controlling domestic cases, but there is concern that increases elsewhere could unravel their progress.

Much of the focus has now shifted to Europe and the US, but the new numbers signal that the outbreak is far from over in Asia.

Malaysia's senior health office on Wednesday begged people to "stay at home and protect yourself and your family. Please".

The country has tallied 710 people with the virus, many of them linked to one religious event in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, in February.

"We have a slim chance to break the chain of COVID-19 infections," Noor Hisham Abdullah, director general of Health Malaysia, said on Facebook.

"Failure is not an option here. If not, we may face a third wave of this virus, which would be greater than a tsunami, if we maintain a 'so what' attitude."

According to a tally by John Hopkins University in the US, there are 215,955 cases and 8,749 deaths globally.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the vast majority - 80% - have occurred in Europe and the Western Pacific region, which includes much of Asia.

Analysis box by Laura Bicker, Seoul correspondent

South Korea has been praised for its response to the epidemic, which has involved tracing the infection, testing large amounts of people and isolating patients quickly.

The pace of daily new infections has slowed since the outbreak peaked earlier this month. Before Wednesday's increase, the number of people contracting the virus had been in double digits for the last four days.

Health officials have warned there is no room for complacency and are once again urging the public to stay away from large gatherings including in churches, nursing homes, internet cafes and karaoke rooms.

Three people from the national fencing team have tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a competition in Hungary. All 26 athletes and coaches are now being tested.

