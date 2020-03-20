Coronavirus bungling by White House is now 'too late to be fixed,' Obama's Ebola czar says

WASHINGTON — The delay by the administration in making coronavirus tests available is a problem that is now “too late to be fixed,” Ron Klain, who handled the 2014 Ebola crisis for former President Barack Obama’s administration, told Yahoo News in a wide-ranging interview this week. Klain said that while President Trump has fumbled several aspects of the federal government’s coronavirus response, he expects the shortage of tests in the United States will be one of the most enduring legacies of the crisis.

“The No. 1 thing that people will flag from day one, where the administration has just totally dropped the ball,” is testing, Klain said on the Yahoo News “Skullduggery” podcast. “Because the main purpose of testing in January, in February, was to identify where the disease was and isolate it before it spread wildly. Now it’s spread.”

Klain was chief of staff to former Vice President Joe Biden and is now a senior adviser to Biden’s presidential campaign. Maintaining that his criticisms are not motivated by politics, he singled out Republican governors Mike DeWine of Ohio, Larry Hogan of Maryland and Charlie Baker of Massachusetts for their deft and proactive responses to coronavirus.

“Calling out the Trump administration failures is not politicizing it,” Klain said. “It is a demand for action to save lives.”

The virus’s spread will cost thousands of American lives and will inflict long-term damage on the economy, Klain said. And there is no clear indication that the number of tests available in the U.S. will ramp up anytime soon.

“The testing problem has not been fixed,” Klain said. “It’s not just that we were promised a million tests three weeks ago and we’re still at probably fewer than 100,000. It’s not just that we were promised 1.4 million tests last week, and we’re still at fewer than 100,000. It’s that even as we are talking today, we are still at fewer than 100,000.”

And with a few exceptions, only celebrities and well-connected leaders have easily procured tests so far. “You can’t get a test unless you’re an NBA player or a movie star or a member of Congress,” Klain said. “That is the reality.” Klain said the administration’s decision not to use a test provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) is indefensible, particularly since almost every other country is relying on the WHO test, and “they’re doing a better job of controlling this disease than we are.”

Klain said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s subsequent failure to quickly create its own test only exacerbated the problem and further exposed the administration’s incompetence.

“As all this was unfolding in January, in February, President Trump resisted the demands that he put someone in charge at the White House,” Klain told “Skullduggery” hosts Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman. “He at first had no one in charge at all. Then he put Alex Azar in charge, in just one Cabinet department.”

Even with Vice President Mike Pence now spearheading the administration’s response to COVID-19, Klain said it is still unclear who is in charge since Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has taken over a task force to get private sector testing launched “even as the public sector testing can’t get the supplies, can’t get the reagents, can’t get the chemicals.”

“This is still an ongoing mess,” Klain said. “It needs organization, it needs direction and it needs prioritization. And finally, what it needs, really, is accountability. We don’t really know how many people are being tested each day, we don’t know where the gaps are. That’s not being reported by the Centers for Disease Control on a real-time basis, and you can’t fix a problem if you can’t measure a problem.”

Klain published a scathing op-ed in the Washington Post in January laying out what he believed the administration needed to do to have a shot at avoiding the current crisis. He also testified before Congress in February to repeat his call for a single White House czar to lead the administration’s response.

While Klain said the incompetence of the administration is “bad enough,” he is even more distressed that “the president of the United States, until a few days ago, was up there saying this isn’t a problem. Just a couple of weeks ago, he said there are only 15 cases, they’re all going away, [and] that the travel restrictions on China had sealed the country up tight.”