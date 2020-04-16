Coronavirus: How California kept ahead of the curve

After a resident of California died of coronavirus on 4 March, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency. It was the first Covid-19 related death in the US outside of Washington state.

More than 24,424 people have tested positive for coronavirus in California and 821 people have died. Yet the losses, while tragic, are a fraction of what experts predicted the state's 40 million people would face.

The virus is spreading fast in southern California and the state's Central Valley - so it's not out of trouble yet.

But considering the dire prediction made by Governor Gavin Newsom in March that up to 25 million Californians could be infected with coronavirus, the situation in California has been surprisingly well controlled.

State officials maintain they think the virus will peak in mid-May. Others think California could reach its peak this week.

The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projected in March that more than 6,000 people in California would die of coronavirus. This week, the institute revised their forecast - projecting that California will reach its peak on 17 April - with 1,783 deaths.

California has only tested 212,900 people - and not all of the tests have been processed - so the number of confirmed cases will likely be considerably higher. But the death rate is much lower than many expected.

Graphic that shows how New York State has many more confirmed cases and deaths, per 100,000 people, compared to California

So why is California faring so much better than many predicted?

The state acted early

California was the first place in the United States to issue shelter in place orders. Gov Newsom ordered California to shelter in place on 19 March - three days before New York.

The statewide order followed similar ones issued on 16 March by several Bay Area counties and cities - including San Francisco.

Residents were urged to stay home and only go to essential businesses, like grocery stores and pharmacies, when necessary.

Street banners in San Francisco boast that the city is "ahead of the curve" on dealing with Covid-19

But can a day or two really make that much difference? "Oh yes," said Dr Neha Nanda, the medical director of infection prevention and antimicrobial stewardship at Keck Medicine, University of Southern California.

"Even being one day ahead can have a huge impact," she told the BBC. "The morbidity we will be able to avert, the mortality we will be able to avert - it's huge."

Because so little is known about the virus or how it can be treated, it makes prevention "more important than anything else," she said. "The most potent tool that you have in tool kit is social distancing."

The authorities took it seriously

On 9 March, Santa Clara county banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people. The ban came hours after a woman died in Santa Clara county. Soon, the limits on gatherings of 1,000 people became limits on groups of 50 people.

Many were shocked at the time about what limited gatherings would do to sports teams and musical and theatrical events.

But this didn't deter local officials - and San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced bans on gatherings several days later.

"Our first priority remains the health, safety and wellbeing of all Oaklanders, as well as those who visit our city," Mayor Schaaf said at the time.

"Although there are no known positive cases of Covid-19 within Oakland right now, postponing large gatherings will help prevent the spread of the virus. We take these measures to prepare and protect our community and ground our decisions in facts, not fear."