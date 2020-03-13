Coronavirus cancellation policies expose the best and worst in travel companies

The coronavirus crisis is an opportunity for the travel industry to show how much it cares about you, their customer. But talk to travelers with a coronavirus cancellation and they'll tell you it's an opportunity the travel industry has missed, at least so far.

Gianna Fornesi is among them. She prepaid her rooms at the Hilton San Jose for a conference in March. But earlier this week, organizers canceled the event. Santa Clara County is a coronavirus "hot zone" and has banned gatherings with more than 1,000 attendees. But Hilton still refused to refund the room, she says.

"Given the global pandemic that is happening right now, I think I should be entitled to a refund or a hotel credit at the very least," says Fornesi, a marketing director from San Francisco.

Hilton had granted waivers of its refund policy for guests in China, South Korea, Italy and Saudia Arabia – but not San Jose. That meant Hilton would keep her $588.

"That's a lot of money for me to lose," she says. "This is a moment where companies can take action to set new standards. But it's clear Hilton values profits over people's needs, especially in a time like this."

I asked Hilton about Fornesi's refund. "In light of the situation, the hotel is waiving the cancelation policy for this guest," Hilton spokeswoman Irine Spivak told me. On Friday morning, Hilton also announced that it would allow guests with reservations scheduled for arrival before April 30 to cancel at no charge, even those described as "non-cancellable."

No penalty? Hotel chains differ on cancellation fee policies around coronavirus

Coronavirus cancellation policies are all over the map

The travel industry's refund policies are changing almost by the minute. Here's what they look like now:

Airlines are waiving their change fees for flights in March and April.

Cruise lines are offering credit for sailings until the end of spring.

Hotels are loosening their cancellation policies for certain areas affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

While many companies have relaxed their refund rules, some have gone the other way to stem their losses. The travel industry's coronavirus refund policies show how it really feels about you. It's something to note for when you start traveling again.

Fare caps: American Airlines, United Airlines limit prices after Europe coronavirus travel ban

The best and the worst coronavirus refund policies

Airline change policies are problematic. Air carriers first waived change fees for travelers buying new tickets, a move designed to encourage ticket sales. But after intense pressure from passengers and congress, the major carriers announced this week that they would allow travelers holding tickets to any destination for travel during March and April to change or cancel their flight without paying a change fee.

But United Airlines' attempted policy change was particularly troublesome. Earlier this month, amid the coronavirus chaos, it quietly modified its rules for schedule changes. Under its old policy, if United changed your itinerary and couldn't get you to your destination within two hours of the original flight, it would offer a full refund. Now, your itinerary must change by more than 25 hours. Anything less and you get a ticket credit valid for a year from the date of your initial reservation. United quickly backtracked to a "more fair" policy that allows for refunds when travel is disrupted by more than six hours, says United spokeswoman Leslie Scott.

Waiver update: Delta, United, American broaden change fee waivers amid coronavirus concerns

The move provoked outrage among passengers, not just for the timing but also for the secretive way in which United implemented the change.

Ironically, many of the companies trying to hold on to your money will probably ask Congress for tax breaks. If they're successful, then you'll be subsidizing their new refund policies when you pay your taxes. Lucky you!

Some companies are going the other way with their coronavirus cancellation policies. Cruise lines such as Princess, which has had two ships quarantined since February, and Viking decided to cancel their sailings and offer full refunds. At Princess, all affected guests will have the option to transfer 100% of money paid to a future cruise of their choosing. The company said it will provide an additional "generous future cruise credit" to be used for cruise fare or onboard expenses. Viking offers customers the choice of a 125% voucher good for two years, and if it can't be used in that window, a refund will be issued after it expires.