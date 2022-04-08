Coronavirus Case Rate Increases In Monroe And Statewide

MONROE, CT — Coronavirus cases are once again on the rise in Connecticut, with 25 towns in the state’s red alert zone for infection rates. Even Gov. Ned Lamont this week said that he had tested positive for the virus.

Monroe had 10.7 average daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate of 4.90 percent between March 20 and April 4, according to the state Department of Public Health. There were 8.1 average daily cases per 100,000 residents in the previous two-week reporting period.

It’s important to note that a few cases can have a large impact on a municipal case rate, especially for small towns.

As a result, Monroe remains in the state alert level orange zone:

Monroe recorded 14 new coronavirus cases between April 1 and 7, according to DPH’s preliminary data.

