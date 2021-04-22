Coronavirus cases aren't budging — even after vaccinations doubled

Sam Baker
·2 min read

Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. is pumping out coronavirus vaccines by the millions, but the coronavirus isn’t slowing down.

The big picture: This spring has seen a surge in vaccinations but almost no change in the coronavirus’ spread, leaving the U.S. with an outbreak that’s still too big.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Where it stands: In the last week of February, the U.S. was averaging 65,686 new coronavirus cases per day. Now, eight weeks later, we’re averaging 64,814 new cases per day.

  • And yet, over the same eight-week period, the U.S. has administered more than 65 million vaccine doses — roughly doubling the number of Americans who have gotten at least one shot.

Between the lines: You would think that doubling the number of vaccinated Americans would produce at least some decline in coronavirus’ spread. But that hasn’t happened.

  • More contagious variants of COVID-19 — particularly the variant first discovered in the U.K. — have become the dominant strains within the U.S. over the spring.

  • That would normally cause a big jump in new cases, while vaccinations would normally cause a big drop in new cases. The two may simply be canceling each other out, leaving the U.S.’ outbreak frozen at around 65,000 new cases per day.

Deaths have fallen significantly, to an average of about 700 per day, down from a peak of nearly 3,500 per day.

  • But 65,000 cases per day is still too many cases. It leaves the unvaccinated — a group that still includes a lot of vulnerable people — at risk of serious illness.

  • And it leaves the door open to more new variants, which could cause COVID-19 to stay with us for years, in varying degrees of severity.

Each week, Axios tracks the change in new infections in each state. We use a seven-day average to minimize the effects of day-to-day discrepancies in states’ reporting.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • California has lowest COVID-19 case rate in the continental U.S.

    After a tough fall and winter, with record numbers of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in intensive care units and a high death toll, California now has the lowest coronavirus case rate in the continental United States. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows California's seven-day rate of new cases is 40.3 per 100,000 people, compared to the nationwide rate of 135.3 per 100,000 people. Hawaii is faring slightly better, at 39.1 cases per 100,000 people, while Michigan is continuing to struggle with a surge in cases and is seeing 483 cases per 100,000 people. California is home to more than 39.5 million people, and over the last week, the state reported an average of 2,320 new cases per day, down 13 percent from two weeks ago, the Los Angeles Times reports. During the winter, there were more than 40,000 new cases being reported a day, and at the height of the surge, 600 deaths were recorded daily. Today, an average of 81 deaths are being reported a day, and the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital is at its lowest rate since last spring, the Times reports. Californians are being urged to keep wearing masks, wash their hands, and social distance, and those measures, as well as an effort to quickly vaccinate residents, is helping matters. So far, 27 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the state, with 44 percent of Californians having received at least one shot and more than 25 percent fully vaccinated. "All of the information currently available to us does indicate that our vaccines appear to be highly effective in preventing transmission, hospitalizations, and deaths, even with the increased presence of variants," Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said on Wednesday. Read more at the Los Angeles Times. More stories from theweek.comFor the 1st time in history an Air Force general will face court-martialAmerica's incredibly successful pilot of universal health careManhattan D.A. will stop prosecuting sex workers, not their clients, pimps, or sex traffickers

  • Coronavirus latest news: Covid no longer leading cause of death in England and Wales

    EU prepares legal case against AstraZeneca over vaccine shortfalls India breaks world record for daily Covid case numbers Covid passports in time for summer holidays ‘Uncompetitive’ PPE contracts failed transparency test Universities offer to 'hotel quarantine' students from India Analysis: Mass testing means we may never reach zero Covid deaths Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Coronavirus was no longer the leading cause of death in both England and Wales last month for the first time since October, new figures show. Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows that Covid-19 was the third leading cause of death in both countries in March, accounting for 9.2% of all deaths registered in England and 6.3% in Wales. It was previously the leading cause of death each month from November to February. The leading cause of death was dementia and Alzheimer's disease in England, accounting for 10.1 per cent of all deaths registered in March, and was ischaemic heart diseases in Wales at 11.8% of all deaths. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Before you next take a shower, read this...

    Whisper it, but I didn’t have a shower this morning – and perhaps you didn’t either. In the year when life ground to halt, it seems many felt there was little reason to take a daily sabbatical to the shower. According to a recent YouGov survey, 17 per cent of Britons are showering less since the start of the pandemic, with a quarter washing their hair less frequently; nearly a third said they were less likely to put clean clothes on every day. Only a tenth were showering more. With many of us still working from home, the trend could be here to stay. Although the environmental benefits of showering less are well understood, a growing movement also says that scaling back on harsh soaps and hot water could be good for our health. A pioneer of this movement is James Hamblin, a doctor who lectures at the Yale School of Public Health and the author of Clean: the New Science of Skin and the Beauty of Doing Less. Hamblin has not used soap in five years; instead, he washes his body with water and occasionally wets his hair. He still regularly washes his hands with soap and water – which he stresses is vital for preventing the transmission of disease – but, in terms of personal hygiene, that is pretty much it. “The idea that we need to use soap all over our body, every day, is not founded in any type of science,” he explains. “I’ve ended up using less water, saving some plastic bottles, money and time. My body, and my skin, are fine.” One argument for showering less centres around the skin microbiome: the trillions of micro-organisms that live on the skin’s surface, made up of about 1,000 species of bacteria and up to 80 species of fungi. Some microbes feed off the oils in our skin, which is stripped away when we use soap. More brands are beginning to recognise the importance of these bacteria and even market themselves as “microbiome-friendly”. “In terms of research, we are probably 10 years behind the gut when it comes to the skin microbiome,” says Prof Matthew Hardman, an expert in wound healing at Hull York Medical School. “All of the concepts that apply to the gut, you can also apply to the skin – there are good bacteria and bad bacteria. One of the differences is that the skin is actually more difficult for bacteria to colonise, as it is a much harsher environment. “From a scientific perspective, the challenge has always been being able to identify those bacteria, understand exactly what’s there and why.” The skin microbiome plays an important role, supporting our immune system, preventing pathogens from entering the body, reducing inflammation and lessening the chances of skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. Hardman led a 2014 study which found that skin microbes could help to heal chronic wounds, common in the elderly. There are constant environmental factors that disrupt our skin’s microbiome – taking regular showers being one of them. “If you shower regularly, you can deplete the amount of bacteria and oil on your skin, and increase its dryness,” says Hardman. “However, your skin is very resilient and it is easy to replace the oils because it is producing them all the time. When a product says it kills 99.9 per cent of bacteria, it only takes away a chunk; it could grow back within hours.” So should we be washing any differently? It is likely that everyone will have a different answer. As Hamblin sees it, the process isn’t about sacrificing showers entirely: during the pandemic a morning shower helped to start his day and he acknowledges that many people enjoy them. Instead, he says, it is about having “the option of doing less”. “We don’t always need to repeat, or add a product, or replace one with another; there is another way that isn’t talked about very often.” He says that people who suffer with skin conditions may benefit from stripping back their shower routines, under the guidance of a physician. “They may want to cut back on a product and take shorter or fewer hot showers to see if that helps.” Cases of psoriasis, eczema and dermatitis have all risen in recent years. Studies point to environmental factors, such as irritants and allergens that trigger the immune system, as contributing to the rise in people with eczema. In children, some experts put this down to the “hygiene hypothesis”: the idea that early exposure to germs helps a child’s immune system develop resistance to infections. In our excessively clean Western lifestyles, this exposure is limited. “We know that washing with soaps is harmful to the skin barrier, especially with conditions such as eczema. This could potentially be down to changes in the microbiome, but the research is still too early to tell,” says Dr Helen Alexander, of the St John’s Institute of Dermatology at King’s College London. She adds that there is no evidence that washing your hands is bad for the skin microbiome. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global soap market is projected to reach $55.3 billion (£47.8 billion) by 2027. But we weren’t always so addicted to scrubbing ourselves with soap. “Regular washing took off in different places at different times, but it mainly happened over the second half of the 20th century,” says Hamblin. “Before the invention of indoor plumbing or mass-produced soaps, it wasn’t even an option. Throughout history soap was a luxury good or something that you made yourself – not something that you used every day.” By the Eighties the trend for showers as we know them – with jets, lights and different heads – had truly taken off, neatly coinciding with a burgeoning wellness industry. Others advocate washing in cold water. Hardman explains that showering with hot water removes more of the protective oils and lipids from the surface of the skin. Cold showers have become popular in recent years, with celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Lady Gaga endorsing the health benefits of ice bathing. Also popular is the method devised by Dutch athlete Wim Hof, which uses a combination of meditation, breathing exercises and cold exposure to regulate stress levels. The method states that showering or bathing in cold water can speed up metabolism, reduce inflammation and activate a better immune response. One study undertaken by Radboud University closely monitored followers of the Wim Hof method and non-followers after exposing them to a pathogen. The participants who practised the method showed an increased immune response and fewer symptoms of diseases. At a time when we are more conscious of our hand hygiene than ever, it seems that the pandemic has pushed us back towards a more primitive way of washing. Although we don’t know for certain whether it is healthier, it couldn’t hurt to save a few pounds on the water bill. Have you been showering less since the start of the pandemic? Tell us in the comments section below

  • In COVID-plagued Michigan, warning signs that vaccinations are stalling

    When Michigan’s St. Clair County held a walk-in COV1D-19 vaccination clinic last week with 1,600 shots at the ready, only about 800 people signed up in advance. St. Clair County, which sits on the Canadian border just northeast of Detroit, is a COVID hotbed. Michigan has seen the biggest case spike of any state in recent weeks.

  • I'm fully vaccinated against COVID-19. How long will the protection last?

    With so many Americans becoming immunized, it's natural to look ahead and wonder how long this protection will last. The answer: No one knows.

  • 'Do not travel' list: The US State Department is raising the alert level for most countries due to COVID-19

    The State Department said more than 80% of countries around the world will soon carry its "do not travel'' level. Fewer than 20% carry that label now.

  • Is herd immunity to COVID-19 possible? Experts increasingly say no.

    ­­The United States may never reach full herd immunity against COVID-19 experts say, but vaccination can tame the coronavirus.

  • My Breast Implants Turned Me Into A Rapidly Aging Zombie

    I feel like I’m re-awakening to my true self, and I am so much happier to be flat-chested and free of my breast implants.

  • I Had a Stiff Neck After My COVID Shot and Asked Doctors If It Was Normal

    I had a sore and stiff neck for the better part of two days after I received my first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (a few hours post-vaccination, I raised my arms to put my hair up and felt a sort of twinge in my neck). For transparency's sake, as of this article's publishing, I am one week out from my second dose.

  • Legislation would enable 50-year-old Americans to qualify for Medicare

    A group of Democratic senators re-introduced a bill on Wednesday that would expand Medicare access across the country.

  • Demi Lovato Addressed Backlash Over Calling Out A Froyo Shop For Potentially Promoting Toxic Diet Culture

    "Originally I wanted to make a point, and I wanted to call out behaviors or branding things that didn't sit right with me."

  • 'The jig is up on Netflix' as subscriber growth slows: analyst

    Netflix's striking miss on first-quarter subscriber additions vindicated some analysts' views that the future growth prospects for the company would start to dwindle once users started going out again after the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • History is made on 'Price Is Right' as two contestants make incredibly rare move twice

    It was a wonderful Wednesday for "Price Is Right" fans as two different contestants spun $1 on the Big Wheel twice!

  • Ireland just surpassed China in confirmed COVID-19 deaths — how on Earth did that happen?

    The Republic of Ireland, the small island on the northwestern tip of Europe, has a population of 4.9 million, compared to China’s 1.4 billion people.

  • The war on Big Oil has begun

    Democrats are pushing new legislation that would repeal billions of dollars in oil and gas tax breaks and favor green energy instead.

  • Democrats pushed hard for vaccine 'equity' — did they succeed?

    Some experts have wondered if the administration’s concern with “equity” — the idea that vaccines should first go to socially vulnerable populations — is slowing the very effort that Biden is so desperately trying to accelerate.

  • 'Hell no, don't raise them!': Manchin dismisses GOP-favored gas taxes and user fees to pay for infrastructure

    A GOP-led bloc is assembling an infrastructure proposal ranging from $600 billion to $800 billion, possibly paid for with new charges on drivers.

  • NASA just shared new images of what its Gateway will look like

    When NASA sent astronauts to the Moon decades ago it did so using a pretty straightforward approach. After being launched into space by a rocket, the astronauts entered orbit around the Moon and then used a lunar lander to travel to the surface and back to the orbiting command module. This design worked well, and helped NASA become the first (and, so far, only) country to put humans on the surface of the Moon. Now, NASA is going back, and it wants to make things easier for itself and other countries to send their own crewed missions to Moon. The Gateway is how it's going to make that happen. We've heard a lot about the Gateway in recent months but reading about it and actually seeing what the spacecraft will look like are two very different things. Thankfully, the ESA just dumped a whole bunch of new Gateway renders on its Flickr account, giving us our best look yet at what the U.S. space agency has in mind. The lunar Gateway is an orbiting space station that will cruise around the Moon and act as a jumping-off point for missions headed to the surface or leaving it. The idea is that a crewed spacecraft will dock with the Gateway and then travel to the surface in a separate vehicle. When the mission is over, the astronauts will travel back to the gateway, jump in their ship and head back to Earth. It sounds like a great idea, and if NASA pulls it off it could definitely make it easier and perhaps even cheaper to launch the Moon mission. Of course, that's a big "if," and while NASA has been fully invested in the Artemis program for some time now, there are many challenges when it comes to building a space station around the Moon. Nothing like the lunar Gateway has ever been attempted. It's going to require the cooperation of several countries as the spacecraft is built. Russia was going to be one of those countries and an informal agreement between NASA and Russia's Roscomos was announced in late 2017. However, in 2020 it was announced that Russia would not be participating in the Gateway project amid criticism that the Artemis program was too U.S.-centric. NASA hopes to launch the first components of the Gateway by 2024, though it's unclear how long it might take to fully flesh out the space station so that it can act as a temporary home and science hub for astronauts traveling to and from the Moon. As was the case with the International Space Station, it's likely that the Gateway will receive new hardware and perhaps new modules over time. In its initial configuration, it will support up to four astronauts at a time, though that could eventually change as well.

  • Have a loved one who doesn't want to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Here's how to talk to them.

    Some health experts also fear last week's recommendation to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may contribute to hesitancy.

  • Former Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

    Former aides to former President Donald Trump are reportedly looking back at the end of his term as a major missed opportunity to encourage his supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. A new report in Politico describes how Trump's "unwillingness to pitch his voters on getting the jab has become the source of frustration for former aides," not to mention experts who believe he could have helped sway those Republicans who say they won't get vaccinated. While Trump was in office, there was reportedly a "monthslong effort to get him to publicly take the lead" on pushing vaccinations. "If he spent the last 90 days being the voice — and taking credit because he deserved to for the vaccine — and helping get as many Americans get vaccinated as he could, he would be remembered for that,” a former senior administration official said. In fact, health officials pushed for Trump to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on camera, and officials from the White House and federal agencies planned for him take on the role of the "vaccine's salesman-in-chief," Politico reports. Ultimately, Trump didn't get the vaccine publicly, though former Vice President Mike Pence did. A senior administration official told Politico there were concerns that Trump would be seen as "jumping the line" ahead of those at higher risk after he had COVID-19 in the fall. But officials were also reportedly skeptical that Trump would be open to getting the vaccine on camera. "Someone joked and said, 'Have you ever seen him wear a short sleeved shirt in public?'" a former administration official told Politico. "'I don't think that's going to happen.'" It was later revealed in March that Trump actually quietly received the vaccine off camera before he left office — and not only did the White House not tell anyone, but Politico says top health officials and aides didn't even know this was happening at the time Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedChris Christie is reportedly 'seriously considering' a 2024 presidential run