Summer is bringing a new wave of coronavirus hotspots. See how the map is changing.

America's coronavirus outbreak looks different today than it did in May.

New daily cases are on the decline in states that were hit hard in the spring, such as New York and New Jersey in the Northeast. But case counts are soaring in certain states in the southern and western United States.

In Alabama, North Carolina, and the territory of Puerto Rico, the number of new cases in the last four weeks has compared to the four weeks before. In Montana, daily cases have tripled.

The table below shows the current coronavirus hot spots, based on the change in the total number of new daily cases over the past two weeks compared to the total from the previous two-week period. It will be updated daily before 11 a.m. ET.

See NBC News’ coverage of the coronavirus, and read a timeline of the spread of the coronavirus, or, see a map of coronavirus cases around the world.