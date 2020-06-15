Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations Spike in States across U.S.

Several states across the country saw record spikes in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as many continue to reopen their economies.

Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Utah, and South Carolina all saw record highs of coronavirus cases last week, while Alabama saw its fourth straight day of record cases on Sunday. Cases have also been on the rise in Texas and Louisiana.

More than 25,000 new cases were reported across the country on Saturday. State health officials have partly attributed the spikes to the Memorial Day gatherings that took place at the end of last month. The rising number of positive cases of the virus is affected by the increased availability of testing, but many states have also seen increased hospitalizations, a measure not influenced by increased testing.

Arkansas, North Carolina, Texas, and Utah all had record hospitalizations due to the coronavirus as of Saturday.

President Trump plans to hold his first campaign rally in months in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, a plan that has sparked concern among health officials. Tulsa has seen the number of coronavirus cases on the rise in recent days.

“I think it’s an honor for Tulsa to have a sitting president want to come and visit our community, but not during a pandemic,” Dr. Bruce Dart, the Tulsa City-County Health Department’s director, told Tulsa World. “I’m concerned about our ability to protect anyone who attends a large, indoor event, and I’m also concerned about our ability to ensure the president stays safe as well.”

Oregon and Utah are pausing their reopening processes as coronavirus cases spike within their borders, their governors announced Thursday.

More from National Review