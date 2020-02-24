Coronavirus Cases Outside China Are Accelerating Rapidly. Here’s What to Know

A surge in deadly coronavirus cases outside China is raising concerns that the outbreak has reached a new stage and could continue its global spread to even more vulnerable countries.

In the central Chinese province of Hubei, where the virus is believed to have originated, the number of cases appears to be stabilizing, according to government figures. But the number of people infected elsewhere in the world is rising quickly, with clusters in South Korea, Italy, Iran and a cruise ship docked in Japan.

As of Monday, more than 2,200 cases of the virus, officially called COVID-19, have been reported outside of mainland China, where the overwhelming majority of the 79,000 cases have been located since officials first discovered the disease in December. The number of deaths outside mainland China has also increased to 33, including 12 in Iran, eight in South Korea and four in Italy.

In a news conference Monday, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the WHO is “worried about the situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran and in Italy.”

Although there have been a handful of people infected in more than 25 countries, the number of cases outside China remained in the hundreds for weeks, before jumping to around 1,000 cases on Feb. 18. But in the last few days, the number of infected people has skyrocketed in several countries, sparking fears that the virus could take root outside China.

“There looks to be sustained community transmission [outside China],” Raina MacIntyre, head of the University of New South Wales’ Biosecurity Research Program, tells TIME.

The new global spread of the coronavirus may be attributable to the difficulty of detecting infected travelers. The virus’ incubation period—the 3 to 14 days it usually takes before symptoms begin to show—and its often mild symptoms make it difficult to find with measures like thermal screening, which has been rolled out at airports across the world. A study by researchers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine estimates that 46 out of 100 infected travelers will be able to pass undetected through both exit screening at their departure destination and entry screening at their arrival location.

The WHO is warning that the window of opportunity to stop the coronavirus outbreak is shrinking. It took draconian measures, including locking down cities with tens of millions of people, before infection numbers began to fall in China.

Here’s what to know about where else the virus is spreading.

South Korea

A hospital worker speaks with a patient at a medical center in Daegu, South Korea on Feb. 20, 2020. | Seung-il Ryu—NurPhoto/Getty Images More

On Monday, South Korea confirmed that the number of cases of COVID-19 in the country had climbed to 833, with seven deaths.

More than half of the cases are in the southwestern city of Daegu, where the coronavirus spread rapidly through the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a mysterious religious group.

More than 9,000 members of the group are in quarantine. The church, which claims about 200,000 followers in South Korea, said it has closed all of its 74 centers around the country and told followers to instead watch its worship services on YouTube.

Cases have also been reported in Gwangju, a city in the southwest, and the island of Jeju off the south coast, raising fears of a broader spread of the virus.

Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin on Feb. 20 urged the city’s 2.5 million people to stay home and wear masks even indoors if possible.