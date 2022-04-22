Coronavirus Cases In Shelton & Derby Continue To Climb

SHELTON & DERBY, CT — The number of Connecticut towns in the state’s highest warning level for coronavirus infections exploded from 54 to 108 since this past week.

The state’s seven-day positive test rate was 7.6 percent as of Thursday.

Shelton had 20.7 average daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate of 8.40 percent between April 3-16, according to the state Department of Public Health. There were 16.5 average daily cases per 100,000 residents in the previous two-week reporting period.

In Derby, the city had 14.5 average daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate of 8.30 percent between April 3-16. There were 7.5 average daily cases per 100,000 residents in the previous two-week reporting period.



It’s important to note that a few cases can have a large impact on a municipal case rate, especially for small towns.

Based on their cases, Shelton is in the alert level "red zone," while Derby is in the "orange zone."



Shelton recorded 64 new coronavirus cases between April 15-21, according to DPH’s preliminary data, while Derby recorded 12 new coronavirus cases during the same period.





This article originally appeared on the Shelton-Derby Patch