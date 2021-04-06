Coronavirus cases slow at Westmoreland County Prison
Apr. 6—Two additional inmates at the Westmoreland County Prison tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, but the number of infections decreased at the facility over the last week.
Warden Bryan Kline said Monday there were 20 active cases among the 495 inmates lodged in the Hempfield lockup, down about 47%, from 38 cases just one week ago.
"It's something that's uncontrollable, but we're trying," Kline said.
As the pandemic first surged last spring, the prison didn't see its first case until July, a situation officials said at the time was isolated and did not spread throughout the facility.
That changed in December when a massive outbreak among guards and inmates forced a lockdown until the end of January. More than 150 inmates tested positive during a two-month period during that outbreak.
Cases cleared and inmate transfers to the courthouse and local magistrate offices for court hearings resumed in February.
A second outbreak hit the jail in March, again halting inmate transfers. Since last month, nearly 50 inmates tested positive for the virus. Kline said some of the jail's housing units are still in lockdown.
"If someone tests positive on a unit, we test that entire unit," Kline said.
Many of the guards and other staffers at the prison received the coronavirus vaccine. A program to vaccinate inmates has yet to begin. Kline said an inmate vaccination program is in the planning stage as coordination with the state Department of Corrections is ongoing.
Meanwhile, a limited number of inmates will be allowed to leave the jail and attend criminal trials next week at the Westmoreland County Courthouse.
"Only inmates who have trials will be transported," said President Judge Rita Hathaway. "We need to keep the system moving." For now, inmates will continue to attend hearings for court motions, guilty pleas and other matters through video conferencing from the jail.
Inmates who attend trials will undergo rapid testing for coronavirus in the morning and must test negative before they are transported to the courthouse, according to the warden.
Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .