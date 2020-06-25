New U.S. COVID cases surpass peak set in April as states rethink strategy

As the coronavirus pandemic is about to enter its seventh month, COVID-19 continues to surge in parts of the United States — even as it eases in some states and other countries — setting record highs and filling up hospitals across numerous states.

On Thursday, the governor of Texas, one of the hardest-hit states, said he would pause the process of reopening businesses and institutions.

According to tracking from NBC News, Wednesday saw the highest-ever single-day number of new cases, with more than 45,000. The previous peak was on April 26. There is positive news in that the death rate is declining, possibly reflecting the fact that many of the new patients are younger. But deaths lag new cases by several weeks to months, and there is a worrisome sign in the rise in cases requiring hospitalization. According to tracking numbers from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. has had more than 121,000 deaths and 2.3 million positive cases, far more than any other nation. As cases in Europe fall, calls to ban travel from Americans until the virus is under control here have increased.

Among the states setting new daily records this week are California, Arizona, Texas and Florida. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention documents obtained by Yahoo News show that most counties in these states were on a downward trajectory a month ago but now are almost all showing the opposite. Another map, by the Departments of Health and Human Services and Homeland Security, shows that as of June 21, 19 states had at least partially reopened (or never had state-wide closures in the first place) while cases were still rising, despite CDC guidelines calling for at least two weeks of falling case numbers before starting the process.

Days of Decrease and Stay-at-Home Orders (CDC) More

At this point the virus is not spiking in places that were previously hit hard, as cases continue to drop in New York — despite concerns earlier this month that the massive Black Lives Matter protests would result in a new spike.

Multiple outlets reported Wednesday that the White House planned to close 13 federally funded testing sites at the end of the month. This news comes amid reports that the testing capacity in some states is “overwhelmed.” The New York Times reported that on Friday the largest lab in Arizona received more than twice as many samples as it could process and hundreds of appointments at a large testing facility on the state fairgrounds are reserved within minutes of opening every morning.

Despite the rise in cases across the state, a couple of hundred demonstrators turned out in Scottsdale to protest the city’s new mandatory mask rule. A city councilman, Guy Phillips removed his mask, saying “I can’t breathe” — mocking both the public-health order and the Black Lives Matter protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey called Phillips’ comments “Just flat out wrong” and said “Despicable doesn’t go far enough” in describing them. Ducey has refused to mandate mask wearing, instead suggesting citizens don them and calling it “an issue of personal responsibility” and “asking Arizonans to make responsible decisions to protect the most vulnerable in our communities.”

Scottsdale Council member Guy Phillips just addressed the crowd by saying, “I can’t breathe,” the last words of George Floyd before he died at the hands of Minneapolis police, before taking off his mask at this protest. @azcentral pic.twitter.com/jrxSUbHXi9 — Lorraine Longhi 🌵 (@lolonghi) June 24, 2020

Seven of the testing sites set to close are in Texas, which has been ravaged by the disease in recent weeks. As some of the state’s ICUs approach full capacity Republican Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Thursday morning attempting to increase the number of hospital beds in the state’s largest counties by banning elective surgeries. While Abbott has urged Texans to both wear masks and stay home while allowing local authorities to require them for employees and patrons of businesses he has not issued a statewide mandate.