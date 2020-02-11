Coronavirus Casualties Hit Grim Milestone as China Fudges Numbers

HONG KONG—As of noon on Tuesday, the official coronavirus death toll passed a milestone, topping 1,000 after 97 people died on Sunday and 108 on Monday—the highest daily counts so far. Globally, more than 42,700 have been infected, though virologists around the world and doctors in Wuhan, where the outbreak originated, believe those numbers are in fact much higher. And now, the government has quietly adjusted definitions to reduce the recorded casualties.

Information about the virus’ spread now is restricted even more than it was in January, because the Chinese Communist Party is in a race to repair its image, particularly after the death of a whistleblower doctor who attempted to warn the public after the first batch of patients sought treatment, only to be arrested and threatened by police in Wuhan.

On Monday, President Xi Jinping finally made a public appearance—not in Wuhan, but in the capital, Beijing. State-run television broadcasters ran footage of him wearing a light blue face mask, surveying conditions at a hospital, and even having his body temperature measured.

In late January, Xi called the novel coronavirus, officially known as 2019-nCoV, a “demon virus.” Last week, he declared a “people’s war” on it, saying, “The whole country has responded with all its strength to respond with the most thorough and strict prevention and control measures.”

Indeed, the government has mobilized many resources for containment and treatment. The party has sent more than 10,000 medical workers, including military doctors, to Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital, and where the population has been hit hardest by the virus. And the government has burned through $4.5 billion of the $10 billion that was allocated to handle the outbreak.

Over the weekend, the number of newly confirmed infections was the lowest yet—so, just by looking at the official numbers, those resources appeared to have had an impact on containing the sickness.

However, the reduced numbers were based on the Chinese National Health Commission’s modified definition of what a “confirmed case” is: Since last Friday, patients who weren’t showing pneumonia symptoms even if they tested positive as carriers of 2019-nCoV no longer count as “confirmed” in China. The commission’s definition runs counter to the World Health Organization’s guidance for verifying the disease’s presence—and plain common sense.

After the decree, at least four provinces—Heilongjiang, Shanxi, Zhejiang, and Hubei—reduced their recorded number of sick people.

The fudged numbers have helped state media paint a picture that the Chinese government is finally managing to control the outbreak, though what’s happening on the ground tells us otherwise.

Two hospitals have been built from scratch in a matter of days in Wuhan, meant to add 2,300 bed spaces—yet on Saturday, only about 320 beds were ready. The city’s convention center has been converted to warehouse patients, though no partitions are in place to prevent cross-contamination. Several tertiary education institutions are being retrofitted for the same purpose, with students’ belongings tossed out of dorms.

And in Shanghai, a new treatment facility is being built, just like the two in Wuhan. In Hangzhou, where the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is headquartered, ration cards have been issued to households to limit the frequency of people leaving their homes. Officials in some cities have ordered pharmacies to stop selling fever and cough medications in order to draw out potentially infected people.

With thousands of new cases being recorded each day—and many more remaining off the books—medical workers across the country just can’t keep up with screening and treatment. Many families across China have simply hunkered down at home, hoping that self-quarantine and a steady supply of medicine from pharmacies will be enough for recovery. However, in some cases this strategy has led to entire households becoming infected.

There are worries that the same thing could happen in the new treatment facilities, and we are already seeing such a situation play out off the coast of Japan.

The 3,711 passengers of the Diamond Princess have been confined to their cabins near a port of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, since Feb. 4. Japanese authorities placed the ship under a two-week quarantine because a passenger who already disembarked had been diagnosed with 2019-nCoV. By Monday evening, the number of confirmed infections on the ship had risen to 136, nearly doubling from the day prior.