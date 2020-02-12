Coronavirus Casualty: China’s Ambitious Belt and Road Plan Is Under Threat

The Year of the Rat bodes ill for China as the worst public health crisis in decades continues to develop in its backyard. The coronavirus—first discovered in Wuhan—has now infected forty thousand people and killed almost one thousand of them across nineteen countries. These numbers are rising exponentially and impacting the protests in Hong Kong, which are now fueled by the virus outbreak. Thus, this proves for Asian investors an age-old truth that it's never a good thing to put all your financial eggs in one basket.

The financial flows coursing through Hong Kong, a former British colony, is a lifeline for Beijing and is now in jeopardy; the loss of that prestige comes with a sting.

China’s ambitious Belt and Road plan is under threat because of the epidemic. In fact, the coronavirus may be the worst blow to the precarious economies of China, to the Far East, and beyond. The virus is threatening to trigger a global recession, which is something that terrifies the Chinese leadership. The outbreak, which came amidst China’s Lunar New Year celebrations, known as the largest annual migration of humans in the world, has now shut down factories, schools, and government offices. Beijing is taking extreme steps to fight the epidemic.

Therefore, China is hedging its bets in order to provide attractive financing for its ambitious One Belt One Road program that weaves its way through Central Asia on its way to Europe, Russia, and the Middle East.

Due to the recent upheavals, the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), located in Nursultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, is well on its way to becoming the beneficiary of Beijing's financial backing. It is notable that American, European and Russian investors have been involved since its inception.

