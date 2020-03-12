Coronavirus causes SC courts to relax rules on trial schedules and jury duty

Note: The State and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Requests by people reporting for state court jury duty to be excused “due to claimed illness or fear of exposure” should be “liberally considered,” according to a memo sent out Thursday by S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Don Beatty.

And “any juror claiming to have flu-like symptoms should be excused from service until at least 14 days after the symptoms have abated,” Beatty wrote in the memo, sent to all state judges and 46 county clerks of court. There are 49 circuit court judges and 59 family court judges.

It will also be up to “the discretion of the trial judge” to hold a jury trial or convene a jury pool, Beatty wrote.

Beatty’s memo, which also went out to all family and probate court judges around South Carolina, also said that:

▪ Judges may reschedule court dates. “However, if you believe it will be necessary to cancel court for a period greater than two weeks,” seek an order from the chief justice.

▪ “To the extent possible,” hearings that can be held by video may be held remotely.

▪ If a courthouse temporarily closes, there should be adequate signs posted directing the public to go to the nearest alternate location where payments and filings may be made.

“Under present conditions, courts can and should remain operational and are projected to be able to do so,” Beatty wrote.

On March 4, Beatty notified court staff around the state that the state’s Judicial Branch was “actively monitoring the development” of coronavirus.

Since then, 10 people have tested positive for coronavirus in South, including two confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and eight that are presumed positives.

“We are much engaged, and we are trying to make sure we are prepared,” said Ginny Jones, spokeswoman for the S.C. Court Administration.