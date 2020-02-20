Coronavirus: CDC issues new travel notices for Hong Kong, Japan

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new advisories on Wednesday for travelers going to Hong Kong and Japan in the wake of the deadly coronavirus spreading across the world.

The advisories are notably only a "level 1," a "watch," meaning travelers should exercise "usual precautions," unlike the "level 3" issued for China Jan. 27, which warns to "avoid nonessential travel." China's "level 3" advisory excludes Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. In the new Japan and Hong Kong advisories, the CDC specifically mentions it "does not recommend canceling or postponing travel."

The U.S. State Department, for its part, issued a level 4 travel advisory ("do not travel") – its most severe warning – for the entire country of China last month, one week after it did so for Hubei Province. It issued a "level 2" warning for Hong Kong last week to "exercise increased caution" amid the coronavirus outbreak. While embassies in Japan and South Korea have provided notices about coronavirus, the State Department advisory levels remain at a "level 1," aka "exercise normal precautions."

Mainland China has the most cases of coronavirus by far, with 74,579 as of Thursday morning, according to Johns Hopkins data; Japan and Singapore each have 84 cases of coronavirus, and Hong Kong has 67. The Diamond Princess cruise ship was the second-most concentrated site, now with a 621 cases, though the ship is in the process of disembarking. Two people who were on the Diamond Princess ship have died.

South Korea, which has 104 cases, does not currently have a CDC travel advisory.

Travelers going to Hong Kong or Japan should stay away from sick people and wash their hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with 60% to 95% alcohol, the CDC says.

The CDC recommends anyone who spent time in Hong Kong or Japan in the last two weeks and is now feeling sick with a fever, cough or has difficulty breathing — all symptoms of coronavirus — should seek medical attention; cover mouth and nose with tissue or a sleeve when coughing or sneezing; and not travel, among other precautions.

More than 2,100 people have died due to coronavirus — most in the Hubei province of mainland China.

United, American and Delta have all suspended flights to China and Hong Kong into late April as the coronavirus crisis continues to hurt demand.

