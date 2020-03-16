Coronavirus closed this school. The kids have special needs: 'You can't Netflix them all day.'

CHICAGO – By day five of her at-home quarantine, Emma Burkhalter lost it.

She already had done manicures and pedicures with her mom, read books and watched her favorite shows on Disney+. But the sudden halt to all normal school and social activities since March 7 finally bubbled up to a physical outburst, one of many her mom anticipates subduing while Burkhalter stays home for two weeks because an aide at her school tested positive for the coronavirus.

"My daughter is combatant because she can't go out and play," said Erin Folan, the mother of Burkhalter, who is 20 and has an intellectual disability.

As the pace of virus-related school closures quickens nationwide, the shuttered Jacqueline B. Vaughn Occupational High School, which serves students with special needs in Chicago, has become an extraordinary test case for the restrictive new reality soon to be felt by millions of kids and families across the country.

Before Friday, Vaughn was the first and only Chicago Public School to close because of the virus. Staff and students were ordered to quarantine themselves at home and monitor their health from March 7 to March 19. Now the school's more than 200 students and their families will be away from school even longer.

Twenty-six states and counting, including Illinois, have ordered public schools to shut down for two weeks or more to contain the spread of COVID-19. For many, that will start Monday, though Illinois' shutdown, which includes Chicago, will begin Tuesday. The state closures, along with those of individual districts, will affect at least 29.5 million students nationwide – more than half of American schoolchildren – according to a tally kept by Education Week magazine. The unprecedented disruption will upend work schedules, day care and social activities and challenge many families financially.

Most of Vaughn's students ordered to stay home cannot be left alone, which means parents are juggling schedules – or missing work entirely – to care for their children. Friends who usually come by to help are keeping their distance, increasing the pressure on families and adding to the social stigma of those who have been near someone with the virus.

One of the most immediate effects: The families are in a bind financially and running low on supplies. Fundraising drives to raise money for Vaughn's parents, and to deliver food and cleaning supplies to their homes, have been organized by both Chicago Public Schools and state Rep. Lindsey LaPointe, a Democrat, who lives near the school.

The school's closure is also putting a halt to the students' academic progress. Vaughn's students require a lot of one-on-one help, which limits their ability to learn online – the kind of programs some schools are planning to implement as their buildings shut down.

Because Vaughn students have potentially been exposed to someone with the virus, they are not supposed to leave their homes or attend therapy sessions or regular group activities. That has left parents struggling to find ways to entertain their children.

"You can't Netflix them all day," said David Wisneski, whose daughter, a Vaughn student, has an intellectual disability.

"I wish we had more guidance on how to better engage our special-needs kids, since e-learning is not an option," Wisneski said. "How can we get help?"

Folan, a bartending manager, had to take off all week to care for her daughter. After day five of the quarantine, she was still forgetting what activities were off-limits.

"I was going to take her to the library when she ran out of books, but then I thought, 'Nope, I can't do that either,' " she said.

These students are vulnerable, but the virus has not spread

Vaughn epitomizes how little is known about how the virus spreads and infects people.

Unlike schools nationwide that preemptively shut down or closed because of a confirmed infection in the community, Vaughn had an aide with the infection working side-by-side with students and staff in the building.