As coronavirus closes schools, teachers brace for massive experiment in online education

Teachers at Washington state's Northshore school district spent the past week figuring out how to teach students to do science experiments at their kitchen tables, or jumping jacks in their home basements instead of gym class.

After the area saw some of the nation's first confirmed coronavirus infections, Northshore teachers learned two weeks ago that — ready or not — they'd have to lead the way on what's likely to become the largest experiment in online instruction this country has seen.

"It's been a tremendous lift," said Tim Brittell, the president of the Northshore Education Association, the district's teachers union.

Teachers, administrators and parents leaned on each other as they tried to figure things out on the fly.

"It takes a tremendous amount of trust, a tremendous amount of understanding," Brittell said.

As of Monday afternoon, 35 states, including Washington, had mandated school closures in an effort to slow the spread of the virus; at least 35.9 million children are now displaced from their classrooms, according to a tally by Education Week.

As school leaders look for ways to minimize the disruption to children's learning — and try to avoid extending the school year through the summer — teachers at thousands of schools all across the country are scrambling for ways to teach children who are holed up at home.

Preparing schools to move instruction online is a massive undertaking, said Keith Krueger, who heads the Consortium for School Networking, a membership organization for school technology leaders.

"Even those of us who are strong advocates of having this option have to believe that it will not be done well or smoothly in many — perhaps most — places," he said. "You can't simply snap your fingers and say, 'Tomorrow you're going fully virtual.' It takes planning and training, and we don't have time for that."

Many teachers and their students are likely to learn — as teachers in Northshore did last week — that there are creative and effective ways to teach and learn remotely.

Brittell, the district's union leader, said he watched a middle school art teacher livestream a still-life drawing class using paper and pencils that kids had at home. He watched a kindergarten teacher read a story aloud on video, then upload it to a website for students.

But he also saw many ways that this approach was deeply inequitable, squeezing out students without access to computers. Not every child has a parent or a caregiver available to keep them on task, and the online approach wasn't able to meet the needs of all students, especially those with disabilities or who aren't fluent in English, he said.

"This shows the inequities in a glaring light," Brittell said.

'You have to adjust your life'

Like most educators who work in traditional K-12 schools, teachers in the 23,000-student Northshore district had very little training in online instruction.

Most had largely used curriculums designed for the classroom, where a teacher can see which kids are struggling by glancing around the room.

But when a number of people who had contact with district schools tested positive for the coronavirus, the teachers didn't have much time to figure it out. They got some quick training, mostly in tools like Google Docs and the videoconference platform Zoom, Brittell said.

That's more than many of their peers in other areas received. In many of the states where governors mandated school closures, the order went into effect immediately or with just a day's notice — not even enough time to learn how many students have access to technology at home.

Northshore was in a better position than many communities. Voters in the affluent district, which stretches from Lake Washington near Seattle to the foothills of the Cascade mountains to the north, had approved several tax hikes to raise money for technology in recent years.

That meant the district had enough computers and internet hot spots to make sure students had access, and teachers worked quickly to put materials online.

"They set it up pretty well," said Takumi Ohno, 45, whose 9-year-old son is a third grader in the district.

Her son's teacher decided not to livestream her classes but rather to post 15-minute videos that showed her, for example, teaching a math lesson. Her son wrote his assignments in Google Docs that his teacher reviewed.